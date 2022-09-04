“Born to lose, I’ve lived my life in vain, Every dream has only brought me pain”
— Sung by Ray Charles
If you are a lifetime Illini football fan, it should be obvious now. You were born to suffer.
A week earlier, snafus at the clogged entry gates, coupled with similar concession problems, caused athletic director Josh Whitman to offer a formal apology ... overshadowing an impressive 38-6 triumph against Wyoming.
Then came ugly Friday. This football excursion to Indiana will be remembered as four hours of “defeat snatched from the jaws of victory.”
Illinois’ hard-hitting defense held Indiana scoreless for 29-plus minutes of the second half before a perfectly executed, seven-completion rally sent the visitors packing, 23-20, in the final 23 seconds. Raising questions about team discipline, Illinois never quite corralled two Connor Bazelak targets: junior college transfer Cam Camper (11 catches for 156 yards) and Florida State transfer D.J. Matthews (seven catches for 109 yards).
Illinois coach Bret Bielema pointed to “self-inflicted wounds that must be eradicated from this program.”
You know, the same kind of breakdowns that led to late-game losses to Texas San Antonio, Maryland, Purdue and Rutgers in his first year.
“Before you can win,” he said, “you have to stop yourself from losing.”
Laundry list of issuesExactly! Count ‘em. One after another, a team that outrushed Indiana 216-32 revealed how unaccustomed it is to winning.
➜ Tackling by the defensive backs (four starters had 27 stops) was spirited from the outset with cornerback Devon Witherspoon unloading on Auburn transfer Shaun Shivers on the first scrimmage play. But two celebration penalties, coupled with six additional walk-offs, revealed once again that “they don’t act like they’ve been there before.”
➜ New punter Hugh Robertson, so impressive a week earlier, started his evening with flubs of 12 and 23 yards.
➜ Not counting the lost fumble on the failed game-ending lateral, the Illini lost two hurtful bobbles and dropped several Tommy DeVito passes.
Still, DeVito completed 60 percent of his passes (21 of 35) and ran four times for first downs.
➜ The blind mice contributed. When Brian Hightower went high for an 11-yard reception in the second quarter, he has secure possession as he came down and hit the ground, and it was a touchdown at that moment, regardless of what happened afterwards. He did not bobble when he hit the ground. If the defender stuck a hand in, it’s still Hightower’s possession. It was a blown officiating call.
➜ With Danville’s Julian Pearl resting a sprained ankle, JC transfer Isaiah Adams moved from guard to left tackle and, while the line appeared physically dominant, pass protection was spotty because Indiana coach Tom Allen’s attacking style confused blocking schemes in garnering 10 tackles behind the line (three were sacks).
Failing to closeThese problems are, of course, not exclusive to Illinois.
Everybody drops passes and commits infractions. You may have seen Nebraska in Dublin, or Purdue and West Virginia on Thursday night, all blowing leads and letting victory slip through their fingers.
As for Friday night, it boiled down to an inability to capitalize after Hightower’s 16-yard TD reception put Illinois up, 17-16, shortly after halftime.
While repeatedly stuffing Indiana’s offensive efforts, the Illini seemed poised to expand their one-point lead as they crashed over midfield on four promising possessions.
They reached the 20 but DeVito’s wayward pass toward Brown was ruled a lateral and a turnover. They knifed to the 1-yard line where Brown, striving to cap off a 199-yard effort, was smothered for a loss on fourth down.
They reached the Indiana 35 before DeVito threw his first interception of the season. And they stalled at the 30, setting up Caleb Griffin’s 48-yard field goal with 2:16 remaining.
So Illinois, which shook Brown for one impressive run after another, faced 4th-and-1 and didn’t make it. Indiana, which had nothing resembling a running game all night, faced 3rd-and-1 and made it.
It made sense to stay up after 1 a.m. to write this. I couldn’t have gone to sleep anyway, what with inappropriate thoughts rattling around in my brain ... like, that’s four straight losses to Indiana. Is there any end to this? And not liking the answer.
