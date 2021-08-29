CHAMPAIGN — Football endings are frequently baffling and misleading when the trailing team junks the game plan and, with nothing to lose, throws caution to the wind.
But Bret Bielema’s Illini, in staving off a late Nebraska flurry Saturday, can take heart in the knowledge that they outscored the visitors 28-0 during 14 telll-tale minutes midway through Saturday’s home opener ... before desperation became the Huskers’ mantra.
And as we break it down, the 30-22 verdict offered a large number of positives.
Turning pointsIt’s critical to take advantage of the crazy bounces, and Illinois profited from the unexpected in the final minute of the first half.
Illinois receiver Donny Navarro fumbled a short reception at the Cornhuskers’ 39-yard line.
Three plays later, Illini defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. pounced on quarterback Adrian Martinez, forcing a fumble that linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. returned 41 yards to break the 9-9 tie.
The running gameWith clever play-calling after the second-half kickoff, Illinois repeatedly savaged the left side behind massive blockers Vederian Lowe and Blake Jeresaty in forging ahead 23-9.
In fact, Illini backs ran left all day long. Sometimes the gains were short, but they contributed to nearly 35 minutes of possession time. Mike Epstein racked 45 of his team-high 75 yards with a breakaway in the first quarter, but he carried just twice after halftime as the Illini employed five tailbacks.
The spirit factorWith recently reluctant students creating energy by filling the north stands (before many departed in the second half), with Chancellor Robert Jones offering two freebies to the faculty and staffers, and with Nebraska bringing an enthusiastic following, the late rush brought Saturday’s sweaty numbers to 41,064.
Illinois averaged over 40,000 every year except one between 1971 and 2016 before slipping below. There was an undeniable festive atmosphere abounding after all the COVID-19 restrictions.
The overhead gameWith starting quarterback Brandon Peters injuring his left shoulder in the first quarter, “insurance man” Art Sitkowski completed a careful Illini effort that was successful on 15 of 19 passes without a interception. Becoming conservative after building a 30-9 lead, Sitkowski tried just four short passes in the final 19 minutes while Nebraska filled the airways, finishing with 16 of 32.
Tight end Luke Ford garnered his first Illini TD, and converted quarterback Isaiah Williams showed promise with six catches for 41 yards and a pair of runs netting eight yards. The biggest pass play was Sitkowski’s stunning 45-yard pitch to converted quarterback Deuce Spann that set up Williams’ 1-yard TD.
The non-Lovie defenseHart’s fumble return capped a defense that permitted a touchdown and a field goal on Nebraska’s first eight possessions.
But with four minutes left in the third quarter, the Illinois pass rush overran Martinez and he cut left for a 75-yard touchdown run.
That seemed to put the Illini back on their heels, but Connor Culp later missed the extra point after a 91-yard march made it 30-22 with 2:41 left.
Along with Hart, cornerbacks Tony Adams and Devon Witherspoon made big plays. Adams led the team with 11 tackles, including 10 solo.
Special teamsWhile Nebraska punter Daniel Cerni averaged a meager 34.4 yards on five punts, and Culp misfired on two extra points, Illini punter Blake Hayes was brilliant as he “coffin cornered” a 50-yarder out of bounds on the 1-yard line and matched that with another boot that caused a safety.
Best kickoff of the day was James McCourt’s liner into the end zone from his own 25 (following an Illini penalty).
Turnovers and penaltiesBielema’s teams displayed good discipline with one fumble, no interceptions and just three penalties. As he emphasized, games are often lost by mistakes, and the Illini did well for an opener.
The Scott Frost factorThe negativity is growing surrounding the Nebraska program.
With a second straight loss to Illinois, and with multiple internal problems, the fourth-year Cornhuskers coach is clearly on the hot seat. His record there is now 9-18 in Big Ten play, and it doesn’t help that Oklahoma, Michigan and Ohio State are on the schedule.
Suffice to say that the football mood in central Illinois is considerably better today than you might find in Nebraska.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate @news-gazette.com.