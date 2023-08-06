In the beginning, Big Ten expansion made perfect sense.
That was in 1990. The former commissioner, Jim Delany, and University of Illinois President Stan Ikenberry — superstars in their fields — spun post-midnight magic to bring Penn State into the conference.
As an independent, the Nittany Lions needed a home, and they weren’t leaving bruised affiliates in their wake.
But in the decades that followed, the once-valued qualities of comradeship and loyalty have been obliterated due to (1) the 1850s-like Gold Rush by universities for TV money and (2) annual name, image and likeness payments rising to $10 million or more for elite teams chasing the national championship.
If you look below the surface, college football has become a disgraceful race for dollars.
Other sports don’t matter.
Player movement overwhelms the transfer portal while almost all the universities outside of the Big Ten and SEC are in the hunt for a more attractive new home.
Flaunting tradition and historic allies, we’re in the midst of finger-snap decisions by Texas, Oklahoma, Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Cincinnati, Central Florida and BYU ... and more are packing their suitcases.
Good for the game? You can’t be serious.
The decision-makersThe upheaval extends right into the presidential offices, from whence come the final votes on these conference matters.
There is an ever-changing lineup of university leaders who — while leaning heavily on commissioners, athletic directors and trustees — must move out of their comfort zone to cast these earth-shaking votes.
Remember, these scholars, law deans and computer engineers assumed the reins of a major universities without much thought of sports.
Fundraising concerns? Always. Faculty engagement? Certainly.
But never in his dreams did crop physiologist Robert Jones, who as the University of Illinois chancellor leads the Big Ten in these matters, imagine that NIL and conference realignment would become his most pressing and time-consuming obligations.
Hired by Illinois in 2016, he recently watched Michigan State name its fourth president in four years. Jones’ counterpart at Wisconsin, former UCLA law dean Jennifer Mnookin, began one year ago. Mung Chiang replaced Mitch Daniels as president of Purdue in December.
Indiana’s Pamela Whitten came aboard in 2021, as did Barbara Wilson at Iowa. Michigan’s Mark Schlissel stepped down in 2022. Jeff Ettinger became interim president at Minnesota in June. Ted Carter took over at Nebraska in 2020, and Neeli Bendapudi became president at Penn State in 2022.
Massive overnight turnover. The presidents have their own transfer portal.
What’s going on?Suddenly, these scholars are on foreign ground, making TV- and sports-related decisions in a debilitating overhaul that has destroyed reasonable conference alignment, flaunts geographic norms and eliminates natural rivalries.
When Big Ten divisions are dropped in 2024, Illinois will enter an unwieldy conference of 18 or more teams — who knows? — that will place too many unfamiliar foes on the schedule and make the odds longer for the Illini to attain an “acceptable” season. We are already told they’ll play USC, Ohio State and Michigan in 2024, although that schedule is now a torn piece of paper.
All this began to get unwieldy when, with Delany pushing the buttons and imagining the TV markets in New York and the District of Columbia, he influenced the presidents to bring in Rutgers and Maryland. That’s still a questionable decision.
Then, seeing the SEC grab Oklahoma and Texas, the Big Ten countered with USC and deeply indebted UCLA on the far side of the Rockies. That set off a ticking time bomb for the dissolution of a Pac-12 Conference that quickly lost its viability without the Los Angeles market.
All about the moneyNow, we welcome Washington and Oregon for rights fees which, in the beginning, amount to about half of the plus-$60 million rolling into Big Ten coffers.
Sounds like it’ll be 2029-30, the end of the Big Ten’s new TV deal, before those two draw even (although UCLA and USC join in 2024 with full shares).
Meanwhile, Commissioner Jim Phillips has his hands full with unhappiness in his Atlantic Coast Conference.
With Clemson in his corner, Florida State two-year President Richard McCullough is working financial trickery with J.P. Morgan to break out of the 20-year ESPN contract (signed by a former FSU president). Or, at the least, demanding that his Seminoles, stymied by a $120 million buyout, at least receive more TV dollars than less productive members?
It’s open season, and a lot of new commissioners and new presidents are knee deep in it.
Imagine the feelings around Colorado when 71 players entered the football portal since last August, essentially chased off by coach Deion Sanders, and then kicked off this latest dissolution of the Pac-12.
Here we have a once-proud conference, dominant forever in Olympic sports and a whirlwind of success little more than a decade ago, that defeated its richer rivals from the Big Ten in 30 of 45 Rose Bowls since 1970.
That was then. This is now.