The popular 1992 film, “A League of Their Own,” related the story of baseball in the 1940s when Sadorus shortstop Dorothy Schroeder and more than 500 women played the game professionally.
It was short-lived, the All-American Girls League dying in the mid-1950s after men returned from World War II to replace 4-Fers and restock Big League rosters. But the women’s pitch-and-hit community, aided by the 1972 enactment of Title IX — assuring equal sports representation in the nation’s colleges — soon developed “A Game of Their Own.”
Softball became their alternative option and their own national pastime, the women knocking men’s fast-pitch softball right out of the park.
Setting the stage
No popular sport, not even boxing, evaporated with the finality of men’s fast-pitch softball. Back in the late 1940s and 1950s, it was on fire.
Nearly all the small towns in central Illinois, from Pesotum to Cisco and back again, had lights. Monticello fielded a six-team league. Five Points in Urbana was packed with games.
An evening flight over this part of the country would reveal lighted fields everywhere ... almost entirely for men. Slingers like Jack Moore, Corky Waters, Bill Sprague and Big John Schweighart ruled the day.
Decatur softball became internationally famous, especially after Archer-Daniels-Midland Company built a complex and paid players to work there, most notably pitchers who arrived in top shape from the opposite climate in New Zealand. Up in Aurora, the Sealmasters rode fireballing Harvey Sterkel to national titles in 1959, 1961, 1965 and 1967 and world championships in 1966 and 1968.
Around the country, Eddie Feigner barnstormed for 55 years with just three teammates — the King and his Court — not needing outfielders as he unleashed pitches reportedly reaching 104 mph ... while also throwing behind his back, between his legs and from second base.
Decades of success
But unhittable pitching contributed to the downfall of the men’s game. The slow-pitch version allowed young and old to participate, and soon became the craze.
Meanwhile, the women developed near-sole ownership of the fast-pitch game. Seven teams competed in the Big Ten’s first tournament in 1982, and Illinois joined in 2000 when coach Terri Sullivan melded what was essentially a roster of freshmen. She was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2010 when the Illini went 45-8 and 16-2 in the conference.
For more than two decades, softball has been one of the UI women’s most competitive sports. Former LSU outfielder Tyra Perry arrived from two Mid-American championships at Ball State prior to the 2016 season to post 30-plus wins for four straight years before COVID-19 interfered.
This Illini team had the look of her best, going 34-19 overall and 15-7 in the conference. However, doubts were raised in consecutive 2-0 losses to Penn State last weekend, this followed by a third-inning fielding collapse against Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament when shortstop Megan Ward misplayed two routine bouncers around a misplay at first base. Four two-out runs led to a 5-1 loss.
Postseason push
But this squad has shown enough balance to make waves in the NCAA tournament beginning Friday.
Slap-hitting Avrey Steiner entered the Big Ten’s first tournament in three years carrying a .390 average. She was one of five Illini batting over .300. A sixth, Delany Rummell checks in at .273 with 10 home runs.
Even deeper is the pitching with a trio having thrown at least 100 innings. Sydney Sickels, a rise-ball veteran from Iowa, gave up a late Buckeye homer in relief Thursday, and now shows just four earned runs in her last 65 innings. And here’s the best news: Bella Loya, graduate catcher, is the only regular who doesn’t plan to return. And only one other player on the roster is winding down her eligibility.
When asked about returning for her fifth year, Sickels spoke for others when she said: “I want to play softball as long as I can.”
“We expect to be good next year and every year,” Perry said.
But the goal now is to be good in the immediate future. Double-elimination regionals begin Friday at 16 locations with four teams each.
These 64 teams will be finalists from 286 Division I competitors engaged coast-to-coast in the sport they took from the men and made it “A Game of Their Own.”
