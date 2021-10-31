CHAMPAIGN — It is Illinois’ misfortune that a marvelous, nine-overtime triumph at Penn State shall henceforth be accepted as, well ... if not a fluke, certainly a stroke of uncommon good luck, and surrounded by washouts before and after.
Illinoisans relived and saluted the Happy Valley performance all week, emphasizing the team’s 357-yard rushing dominance.
It was still a subject of discussion at Friday’s Quarterback Club luncheon, and was the headline sports story in our Saturday morning edition.
Here’s the well-kept secret. It hadn’t gotten out, but Illinois was scheduled to host lowly Rutgers Saturday.
And when it ended, coach Bret Bielema was spinning back at square one ... and UI fans were harboring the same old feelings about the troubled program.
Except for three stunning Brandon Peters passes in the second quarter, two resulting in touchdowns by Isaiah Williams (52 yards) and Daniel Barker (26 yards after a 31-yarder to Casey Washington), coach Greg Schiano’s gang ruled the first, third and fourth quarters in a convincing 20-14 victory.
Stuck in neutral
The UI’s “barge attack” featuring seven linemen and two tight ends was stuffed so violently that the formation was tried only a few times on Saturday.
Daring Illinois to pass, the Scarlet Knights loaded the box and permitted just 107 yards on the ground, 25 of them by Peters in misdirection scampers.
If you’re still wondering why Bielema punted on late fourth downs vs. Maryland and Purdue, consider: (1) Josh McCray was stopped of 3rd-and-1 before halftime, (2) the Illini netted a yard on three rushes from their 1-yard line midway in the fourth quarter and (3) they couldn’t make 3rd-and-2 or 4th-and-1 at the Rutgers 34 with just over a minute to go.
Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights were 3 for 3 on fourth downs as former Nebraska recruit Noah Vedral quarterbacked a relentless attack.
They rushed eight times in a 61-yard TD march in the first quarter, and they completed an 88-yard drive on Vedral’s 15-yard sweep to open the fourth quarter. Also, in controlling 35 of 60 minutes, they hammered into field goal position three times, and Valentino Ambrosio converted two of them.
Mistakes pile up
The Illini led at half 14-10, but penalties foiled their two possessions in the third quarter, and a face mask call stunted an early fourth-quarter opportunity.
It seemed, as the clock ticked away, the UI’s only chance was in the air with Peters who, in the final stats, completed 14 of 19 throws without a sack. But they elected to pass just once in the last 11 calls. Three of those runs came after an Adam Korsak punt to the 1-yard line, with the Knights again packing the scrimmage line on the correct assumption that Illinois would not pass from its own end zone.
Doing what the opponent expected might once again be labeled a shortcoming. It reminded of the 24-0 shutout against Wisconsin in which — as some insiders believe — the Badgers read the Illini minds.
Of 13 possessions, Illinois called pass on the first play just three times, all complete. With a chance to save the game on the final drive, they passed once to Luke Ford for 12 yards but remained determined to punch it out on the ground ... to their regret.
Yes, it’s true that Illini passing has been inept this season and ranks 14th in the Big Ten with no receivers among the 26 listed on the conference chart.
But on this day, Peters was on target ... finishing the day like a loaded pistol that went unused.