Tate | Loss stings, but Big Ten title game remains a strong possibility
CHAMPAIGN — It’s OK.
Upsets happen every Saturday and, if No. 14 Illinois is going to suffer unanticipated disappointment — as roughly a 17-point favorite — the windblown 23-15 loss on Saturday to Michigan State isn’t a killer.
Maybe the Spartans had this coming after the Illini made their all-time greatest comeback from a 28-3 deficit to shock Michigan State, 37-34, in 2019.
But here’s the point. Even as their Top 25 status took a hit, and even as thousands among the announced crowd of 56,092 left early, the Illini remain in control in the Big Ten West with a 4-2 record. They need only to defeat Purdue at Memorial Stadium next Saturday and either Michigan on Nov. 19 or Northwestern on Nov. 26 to claim a spot in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis.
The Midwest’s howling winds affected Purdue as well Saturday as the aerial-minded Boilermakers failed to score a touchdown at home for the first time since 2013 in a 24-3 loss to Iowa, leaving both those teams at 3-3 in league play alongside Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Up against itIn seeing their six-game win streak snapped, the Illini received failing grades on red-zone production and a kicking game that allowed Michigan State preferred field position.
Nor was the pass defense as strong as usual (one sack of Payton Thorne) after a first-play pickoff by Sydney Brown against former Illini Daniel Barker.
As it turned out, Barker had no catches and one 15-yard penalty. But credit his Michigan State teammates with battling back from multiple injuries and the absence of eight disqualified members due to the tunnel incident with Michigan.
On at least seven occasions, the refs called time for Spartans down on the field, most of them returning after a short absence.
Field position strugglesIsaiah Williams scored both Illinois touchdowns, first handing Illinois a 7-0 lead as he shook free on a short drag route and turned it into a weaving 60-yard sideline dash.
The middle of the game was all Michigan State as onetime Illini Bryce Baringer did a bang-up job throughout, his 68-yard punt bounding out of bounds at the 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
It is noteworthy that, after Williams’ first touchdown, the Illini were obliged to start from their 20, 25, 8, 7, 11, 35, 44 (they scored on that one), 1, 13 and 20 yard lines. Every time they looked up, they faced a lot of green and, half of the time, with a strong wind in their face.
Not good enough in the end
Both Tommy DeVito and Chase Brown were their customary efficient selves. DeVito, who entered with the nation’s No. 2 pass completion rate (more than 72 percent), hit on 25 of 37 for 288 yards, while Brown accumulated 136 rushing yards on 33 carries.
But Brown fumbled on an 18-yard breakaway in the second quarter, one of numerous penetrations that brought no points. Most hurtful was a flubbed six-yard punt by Hugh Robertson that set up the Spartans for a 29-yard touchdown “march” and a 16-7 lead.
Despite everything that kept Illinois pinned, the Spartans’ Ben Patton missed an easy field goal with just a minute left after mind-boggling clock management by Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, and DeVito completed passes all the way to the Spartans’ 25-yard line when the clock ran out.
“Every time we tried to get ahead, something pulled us back,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “Our kicking game didn’t handle the wind well. We aren’t good enough to overcome the mistakes we made.”
But the Big Ten West title still runs through Champaign as Purdue comes to town next weekend. Yes, Illinois could go 0-3 against the East this season and still get a chance to play in Indianapolis.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com