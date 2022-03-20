As was apparent (again!) in Friday night’s squeaky 54-53 defeat of Chattanooga, Brad Underwood’s Illini are gritty but imperfect.
Whether it’s Da’Monte Williams’ punchless offense or Alfonso Plummer’s defensive shortcomings, or the unpredictable fancies of Andre Curbelo, success depends on the ability to mitigate recurrent flaws.
Oh, Kofi Cockburn, you say. Isn’t he everyone’s All-American? Yes, but for all his improvements, the 7-footer could be a better passer, less erratic on free throws and, as NBA scouts point out, more adept on the perimeter.
But there is good news in all this. Assets abound. And henceforth the key, beginning with Sunday’s 11:10 a.m. showdown with Houston at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, revolves around the ability to mimic an old 1940s song: “Ac-cen-tuate the positive and e-lim-i-nate the negative.”
Whether it’s poker or the stock market, it generally boils down to calmly softening the downswings. It’s possible in this basketball case because, on most occasions in a 23-9 season, the Illini have.
Outside shooting woesThe first thing to accept is that this isn’t the same Illinois team that cashed double-digit three-pointers for six straight games through Christmas.
Harking back to Dec. 11, Trent Frazier bagged 27 points, Jacob Grandison had 14 points and the Illini drained 16 bombs in a thrilling 83-79 loss to Arizona. A hot spell in three-point shooting is not exactly fool’s gold, but it can raise false expectations.
Coleman Hawkins was scoreless in that one, and fellow sophomore Curbelo was suffering through a two-month absence. As of March, Hawkins’ return to the starting lineup has been critical and Curbelo, despite his six turnovers and 1-for-7 shooting, was Friday’s playmaking leader in twin revivals from a 20-6 deficit early and 40-29 after halftime.
Plummer drained three crucial three-pointers in Friday night’s rally but the UI’s 3-for-17 effort was a reminder that unfamiliar courts, a new ball, the pressures of NCAA play and Frazier’s late-season uncertainties make long-range shooting iffy. For the record, the 16 NCAA losers on Thursday shot 28 percent from the arc.
Can’t just rely on Cockburn
This doesn’t mean that the Illini must turn to heavily-guarded Cockburn on every possession.
He’s vital of course, but there is a mid-range game within their grasp that has been entirely disregarded.
In Friday’s nerve-wracking game, the Illini made three three-pointers, 15 layups, dunks, putbacks and short pops in the paint, and one corner shot by Plummer that was changed to a two-pointer upon review.
No 15-footers. No mid-range jumpers. Minimal dribble penetration where Curbelo was not involved. Where was Frazier?
Long overdue
All this discussion of limited offense overlooks the reason why Illinois recorded its third win this season without reaching 60 points. Underwood’s defense was sound and stifling.
Chattanooga recorded just five field goals in the final 18 minutes. Five!
It’s true the Mocs maintained the lead, but the Illini pulled within 40-39 with 12 minutes to go. While it seemed an eternity, they were always within striking distance because, well ... the Mocs couldn’t score. They had one field goal in the last 7:45, and Plummer’s clutch free throws held up when Malachi Smith — reminding of late misfires by Michigan State and Iowa here in Champaign earlier this season — overshot an open 18-footer in the final seconds.
This 54-53 result isn’t exactly a formula for Sunday success against Houston, but it gave the Illini an opportunity to work on (and hopefully avoid) nagging deficiencies and capitalize on their ample strengths.
As the song suggested: “Latch on to the affirmative.”
After 12 NCAA losses by three points or fewer over the years, and 2005’s 75-71 title-game loss to North Carolina, maybe the Illini had one coming.