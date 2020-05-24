Tampa Bay lefty Blake Snell’s foot-in-mouth disease won’t earn him any public relations offers during the baseball layoff.
Opinions about the 2018 Cy Young winner’s comments — raising doubts about a July resumption — have been bouncing around for a couple of weeks since he grumpily stated: “I’m not playing unless I get mine.”
“Mine” is a reference to his five-year, $50 million contract that begins with $7 million this season. You might say his “love of the game” revolves around that juicy pact which, if you piled it up with 1,000-dollar bills, it would amount to nearly one-third of all those bills in existence.
Bad optics to say the least. Millionaires aren’t getting much sympathy these days, not when Forbes estimated 38 million out of work this past week. And baseball players can’t expect popular empathy after seemingly agreeing in March to a pro-rated deal amounting to a 50-50 split of revenue.
Follow the money
This, of course, is dependent on a projected 82-game schedule that would uplift a despondent nation with TV-only games — just imagine, Cubs-Cards, Yanks-Red Sox — beginning in July. It’s creeping up on us, the July start requiring a return to full training in the next few weeks.
But first, we must follow the $$$.
We might have been misled, in reading baseball’s health ultimatum, that other issues prevailed: repeated tests, no stadium showers, no hot tubs, no spitting, no fighting (!) and dugout limitations requiring reserves to use face masks in the empty stands. And above all, what happens when a player becomes infected with COVID-19?
There are a host of complicated and sensitive issues dealing with a virus that, if you can believe the numbers, will soon have killed 100,000 Americans.
But it’s the money, stupid. And even if there are selfish players in the union, they must accept the fact that half the inventory is already gone, and fans aren’t likely to be allowed to attend for the other half.
So some franchises are making cuts. Like the Cubs. Two-thirds of their employees, including Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, are taking pay cuts of 15 percent or less.
And the Ricketts family has chopped the player payroll. Whereas salaries amounted to $210 million last season, they have since dropped Cole Hamels ($20 million), Steve Cishek ($6.5 million), Pedro Strop ($6.25 million), Brandon Kintzler ($5 million), Addison Russell ($3.4 million) and probably Ben Zobrist ($12.5 million). That’s over $52 million in departures, leaving the anticipated 26-man payroll at $186.5 million (still the fourth highest in baseball).
Look at the Cubs
But that’s a minor sidelight. Here’s the kicker. The purchase price of the Cubs franchise was estimated at $335 million in 2003. The Ricketts family bought the team for $900 million in 2009, the franchise equity reached $1 billion in 2013, rocketed over $2 billion in 2016 and entered 2020 at $3.2 billion (one of five over $3 billion).
Sure, the pandemic is likely to decrease the equity value. But the main issue today involves cash flow. And unlike other franchises, the Cubs have taken on the risk of a spanking new TV network that has failed, as yet, to reach a crucial agreement with Comcast, the network that covers roughly 60 percent of the market.
This, like similar cases, probably won’t be settled until the 11th hour. And maybe the Cubs will have to bite a chunk of that bullet.
But the point is, the Cubs are highly profitable in a business that, according to Forbes, saw all but one franchise rise in value this past year. The Yankees went from $4.6 billion to $5 billion. The “small-market” Cardinals grew 11 and 12 percent in the last two years, and are now valued at $2.2 billion ... not bad for a team with such an impotent outfield (ban the curve ball!).
Something to watch
Here’s the point. Equity growth is enormous and the players don’t share in it.
Their sweat has earned management huge gains from which the players receive no portion.
So, suck it up, owners. It’s a catastrophe (Rob Manfred says you’ll lose $4 billion without games) and your equity will undoubtedly diminish, but you’re playing with house money. Your lifestyle will be the same as soon as governors allow more than two people on a yacht.
As owner, you’re not forced to leave your family for months, and you have a pristine press box from which to view the game.
Help me. After wasting months watching Killing Eve, Succession, Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere (is the real Reese Witherspoon that nasty?), The Last Dance, dozens of bad westerns and Baptiste (what happened to the money?), we are languishing in this non-live boat. Give us something more compelling than NASCAR and UFC. Make Tuesday’s economic proposal to MLBPA overly fair, and serve up Cubs-Cards. Either that or I’ll be watching fake films of British monarchs.
