Illinois was trailing Minnesota 14-13 after halftime last October when a swarm of UI blockers — imitating football’s “student body right” — distracted the defense while Tommy DeVito faked the handoff and darted left for an easy 5-yard touchdown.
Ya hoo, we fooled ‘em, happy trickeration, Illini forge toward a 26-14 win.
There is an art to successful play calling, coupling routine thrusts with a wheel route to Chase Brown or a surprising pitch to unattended tight end Michael Marchese.
Keep ‘em guessing.
With another season of likely tossup games — in 2022, eight-win Illinois lost three in the last 25 seconds, not counting gritty slipups vs. Purdue and Michigan State — the critical next step surely hinges on imaginative game plans punctuated by a long-overdue vertical passing game.
Reasons for optimism
Some say this goes against the ground-pounding, defense-oriented Bret Bielema style, but there are three reasons for Illinoisans to be optimistic: (1) a receiving corps, once ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten, adds electric recruit Malik Elzy to a now-veteran unit, (2) word emanates from practice that Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer is adept at deep throws and (3) Barry Lunney Jr., the 12th offensive coordinator since 2008, has last season’s lessons to fall back on.
“We spent a month this summer emphasizing downfield passing,” said Isaiah Williams, who caught 82 mostly short tosses last year.
It is, for sure, a point of emphasis.
But so, for years, is talk of developing the tight end into a productive receiver, and that’s what it customarily is: talk.
Looking back on 2022, Lunney was obliged to lean heavily on his workhorse, Brown ... as much during the 1-4 finish as in an uplifting 7-1 start to the season.
Before sidestepping the bowl game, Brown ran for 1,643 yards as the nation’s second-busiest rusher with 328 carries.
However, the Illini were merely sixth in Big Ten ground yardage. In other words, Brown was exceptional but the UI’s overall rushing game was just above the mid-line.
Too conservative?
Now comes the question: Did conservatism contribute to that 1-4 finish? Did Lunney count on Brown too often, particularly on first down? Wasn’t there a natural temptation to turn over protection of slim leads to the nation’s No. 1 defense in scoring?
This is Gus Phan questioning a professional play caller. As the saying goes, Lunney is playing chess. Gus is playing checkers.
Lunney is dealing with complex details based on extensive film study, dozens of practices and a lifetime of background.
In Lunney’s words: “It’s always a puzzle that we’re putting together. We strive for perfection, but there’s always something we can improve on. We’ll throw on first down. And when we do, we’ll need a high percentage.”
As a collegian, Lunney set multiple passing records in the mid-90s at Arkansas, and later served as tight ends coach under Bret Bielema there.
Lunney made multiple stops as a coordinator and was calling plays in Texas-San Antonio’s 12-2 season in 2021, a run that included a 37-30 triumph at Illinois. And yet ...
Tough sledding
Michigan State brought a 1-4 Big Ten record to Champaign Nov. 5, having just lost to Michigan, 29-7.
Illinois was a distinct favorite. The Spartans built a 23-7 lead through three quarters with the help of a near-fanned punt (net six yards) and two mid-range TD passes.
Meanwhile, Illinois ran the ball on the first play of nine consecutive possessions.
Despite a flurry of Illini passes toward the end, game stats show Illinois rushed on first down 23 times, and passed on 11.
It was hard to escape the feeling that the Spartans competed with a more daring and effective game plan. Brown averaged 4.1 yards on 33 carries, while DeVito finished with 25 of 37 passes for 288 yards ... completing passes late even as MSU expected them.
A week later, Illinois ran 18 times on first down and passed 11 times in a 31-24 loss to Purdue — the fifth failure in six showdowns with QB guru Jeff Brohm — arguably the most imaginative play caller the Big Ten has seen in recent years.
A new dawn
Then came Michigan, and the UI’s most courageous performance. But after going ahead 17-10 through three quarters, the Illini faltered offensively in their last three possessions.
Still ahead 17-16 with 3:19 to go, the Illini ran Brown twice into a stacked Wolverine line and, set back further by a third-down penalty, allowed Michigan just enough time to move into position for a winning field goal.
Next up, Illinois throttled helpless Northwestern, 41-3, before a weak offensive showing in the 19-10 bowl loss to Mississippi State, which broke a 10-10 tie with a field goal at :04.
The Illini start over Sept. 2 against Mid-America champion Toledo, and we’ll begin to see whether a new offensive look is real or imagined.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com