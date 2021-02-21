In 73 previous seasons, the scribbling nerds who comprise the Associated Press voting quorum — I was once a member — have never voted an Illini player to their first-five All-America basketball team.
Nor has Naismith balloting by coaches/journalists turned up a Player of the Year from this “basketball school.”
Hold your breath. Knock on your forehead. Fresh off his second triple-double at Minnesota Saturday, Ayo Dosunmu is a virtual certainty to be one of the finalists when the Naismith candidates are reduced from 30 to four in March.
And only a major slump could cause him to miss the All-America quintet.
It’s about time. From Dike Eddleman to Deron Williams, the voters have left Illini stars in second-best status.
They were particularly overlooked in the 1980s, when UI teams posted a 233-90 record. Neither Nick Anderson nor Kenny Battle, crack forwards on the 31-5 team in 1989, was recognized on the first, second or third AP teams.
Oklahoma had two members of the top 15, the Illini none ... despite reaching the Final Four on a 13-1 streak that included an 89-73 rout of eventual NCAA champion Michigan.
Ayo does it againWhich brings us to Dosunmu. He does it all, as he demonstrated again with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists during Saturday’s 94-63 thumping of host Minnesota. He leads the nation in transition points, is shooting 42 percent on threes and is second in the Big Ten in assists.
What he did in breaking a dry spell with two late treys against Northwestern this past Tuesday night was unfathomable. And on the other extreme Saturday, he donned a Superman jersey midway in a first-half breakaway ... an explosion that left jaws agape. Did anyone clock that last 40 feet?
It was mind-blowing. And with everyone chipping in, Illinois made mincemeat of a Gopher team that was 13-1 in the Barn this season going into Saturday and had beaten Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa by a combined total of 42 points there.
History lessonUnderstand, there are discrepancies in all choices made by humans.
Particularly all-star selections. No one can see all the games. And box scores, says UI coach Brad Underwood, are misleading.
Furthermore, if we concentrate on one team, we still have blurry vision: in 1949, Eddleman was Illini MVP and second team AP All-American but behind Bill Erickson in both the consensus All-America compilation and Big Ten vote; in 2005, take your choice between Dee Brown and Deron Williams. Brown was voted higher as a consensus All-American, but Williams laughed at oversights as he went No. 3 in the NBA draft.
The following Illini have reached second-team AP All-America status since its inception in 1948: Eddleman in 1948 and 1949, Rod Fletcher in 1952 (like Brown, he was consensus first team by combining the major media outlets), Skip Thoren in 1965, Derek Harper in 1983, Ken Norman in 1987, Brown and Luther Head in 2005 (Williams was third team), and Brown in 2006.
Kendall Gill was UPI first team All-American and a consensus second teamer in 1990.
Around the countryBy repeatedly upgrading his status, Dosunmu has made a distinct climb in mock drafts by NBA analysts.
Top estimates have him No. 16 by NBA Draft Room, while others rank him from 19 to 40 as foreign-born players and G Leaguers like Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green take up draft space. The absurdity is that numerous collegians listed by scouts as ahead of Dosunmu have been erratic this season and draw support for their projected value. Few have come close to Dosunmu’s actual accomplishments.
Likely lottery pick Jalen Johnson just left Duke — his fourth school in four years — after an inconsistent stretch. He prefers to “get healthy” for the draft. Johnson was earlier ranked alongside fellow freshmen Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State, Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga and Evan Mobley of Southern Cal as “can’t miss” prospects. But will Johnson be downgraded for leaving his team in February?
Stanford’s Zaire Williams, UConn’s James Bouknight (newly cleared and red hot) and Auburn’s Sharife Cooper have missed major portions of this season. Saturday’s Kentucky-Tennessee game should have featured four extraordinary freshmen but, in a 70-55 Wildcat upset, the winners had lost 6-7 Terrence Clarke to injury and received just six points, one rebound and one assist from B.J. Boston, while the Volunteers fell far short as touted rookied Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer combined to shoot 6 of 25.
Final argument for DosunmuWithout a crystal ball, we can argue about who’ll be the best pro in 2025.
Maybe Cunningham will live up to his No. 1 NBA rating in this class. Maybe Johnson will prove his doubters wrong.
But there can’t be much debate on who’s been the most important player throughout this college campaign. There can be no doubt who’s best at feeding the post, leading the fast break or who you’d want with the ball in a tie game with a minute to go.
Dosunmu has that special quality called killer instinct. And as much as he desires the NBA, he won’t quit on this team in February.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.