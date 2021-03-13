Don’t know about you, but something tells me Josh Whitman got it right. The so-called “baseball standings,” which showed Illinois (16-4) a half-game ahead of Michigan (14-3), were more accurate than the percentages (.824 to .800) that handed the Wolverines the Big Ten regular season basketball crown.
A couple of hours after Ohio State served Michigan its third loss in the last five outings (included is a 76-53 collapse against Illinois), Brad Underwood’s gang steamrolled Iowa, 82-71. Regardless of the outcome in the tourney finals vagainst Ohio State, the Illini will spend today in Indianapolis assured of a No. 1 seed when the NCAA tournament brackets are revealed Sunday evening.
That’s what happens when you win 13 of your last 14 games in the nation’s premier conference, only five of which were at home.
Illini duo dominateIn attempting to repeat an earlier 80-75 conquest of Iowa, there were two major concerns: (1) Jordan Bohannon and the Hawkeyes were likely to rebound from Friday’s 2-for-20 slump on treys and (2) Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza would surely create foul problems for Kofi Cockburn.
Both happened. Iowa stayed in touch by hitting six of their first 12 three-pointers, some from 25 feet. And Cockburn picked up four fouls and was limited to 24 minutes.
But the Illini won anyway. Cockburn had more points (26) than minutes, and the UI’s persistent penetration produced 24 layups and dunks among their 32 field goals. No wonder they shot 48.5 percent. It’s our little secret that Illini offensive consistency stems from their ability to acquire shots that Ray Charles could make.
We can only imagine Saturday’s scoring margin if Cockburn was able to play 38 minutes, the time it took Ayo Dosunmu to unleash another spectacular 18-point, 9-assist, 7-rebound performance. The All-American jump-started the Illini with four assists on their first four baskets.
History lessonWith this key triumph in the bag, it means Illinois will be playing its third game in three days.
This could be great for momentum and confidence, but it’s no real indicator of NCAA tournament success.
Listen up. On crazy Thursday, with 57 pressure games on the conference docket, quality quintets representing West Virginia, Villanova and Texas Tech lost by a basket.
Bad luck. But in the long run, they may be all the more focused for what’s next. They’ll be all the more rested, healed and prepared for the games that REALLY matter.
So too for defending champion Virginia, which has a week to show there are no further outbreaks of COVID-19 within the squad. Virginia, which suffered the embarrassment of losing to No. 16 seed Maryland-Baltimore County in the 2018 NCAA tournament, lost to Florida State by 10 points in the 2019 ACC tourney, then rattled off six wins for the national title. And the 2019 Texas Tech team lost in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament and, six games later, played Virginia to an overtime in the NCAA final.
The year before, Villanova needed an overtime to defeat Providence in the Big East tourney, then won NCAA tournament games by 26, 23, 12, 12, 16 and 17 points.
You see, games this week are not predictors of what will follow. In the last eight years, six losers in conference tournaments won the NCAA title ... and one of those, Louisville, had to forfeit everything after winning both in 2013.
No bluebloods presentOn another subject, isn’t it odd that, aside from talent-rich Gonzaga, the most wanted NBA talent is not in the customary locations.
Ordinarily we’d see the superstars spearheading powerhouse tournament runs at Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Arizona, North Carolina and other would-be bluebloods. Not so. The young stars are spotted around at football schools like Oklahoma State (Cade Cunningham), USC (Evan Mobley) and Auburn (Sharife Cooper).
More oddities:
➜ On “Awards Tuesday,” the Sports Illustrated staff placed three centers — Garza, Cockburn and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson — on its All-America top 15, and yet NBA mock drafts don’t have any of them projected in the 30-player first round. And by the way, are the experts still ranking Dickinson ahead of Cockburn?
➜ Duke had five early games postponed or canceled, played sporadically with Jalen Johnson, played better when the prized freshman quit the team and fell victim of the virus just as an ACC tournament run seemed possible.
➜ Illinois and Loyola (24-4) have risen in a state mired by sub-mediocrity. The other 11 Division I teams won 33 percent of their games (82 wins, 165 losses). Chicago State ceased to play after starting 0-9. Eastern Illinois is on a coach hunt. NIU checked in at 3-16. Northwestern (9-15) was labeled the nation’s worst finisher. A sad commentary on a state that has struggled for years.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette.