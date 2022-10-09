Maybe, with the light of history brightening an old, gloomy picture, the Illini waited too long. Frequently.
With Paul Chryst’s body still warm, the stunned criticism of his sudden firing at Wisconsin last Sunday is giving way to fuller understanding.
Yes, he was 67-26. But Wisconsin football was viewed as tipping in the wrong direction at a critical junction when, perhaps as early as next season, the Big Ten will no longer present a “soft” Western Division.
Early firings are costly but, looking back, it was apparent as early as 2017, when Lovie Smith’s second Illinois team lost 10 straight, that his “NFL approach” wasn’t going to work.
The UI didn’t have to wait until 2020, when the staff failed to attract a single Illinois prep, to verify the lost connection between the Smith program and the state’s high school coaches.
Delaying the inevitable
Since Ray Eliot retired in 1959, and prior to Bret Bielema, 11 of 12 Illinois head coaches have been given their walking papers ... Pete Elliott and Mike White for recruiting violations, and Tim Beckman for “abuse of players in medical decisions” while also losing 25 of 37 games.
Only John Mackovic left of his own accord for the Texas job in 1991. Except for the one-year interim tenure of Bill Cubit in 2015, hindsight allows the opinion that UI leaders had a tendency to delay the inevitable.
Back to Wisconsin. With an “angel donor” reportedly in his pocket, athletic director Chris McIntosh engaged in a long heart-to-heart meeting last Sunday with Chryst, and it resulted in a semi-mutual decision with the beleaguered coach agreeing to a $5 million reduction in his buyout to $11 million.
Signs pointed that Chryst was not in tune with the critical name, image and likeness collectives and transfer portal necessities as the Badgers move toward a new world with Southern California and UCLA joining the Big Ten in 2024.
Furthermore, (1) Badger backers had expressed unhappiness with Chryst’s non-inspirational leadership, (2) Camp Randall sellouts would soon disappear, (3) the second half of the season would allow star assistant Jim Leonhard to demonstrate his leadership qualities and (4) recruiting was a growing concern as the December signing period approaches.
More firings will happen soon because there is too much money involved to hesitate, and too many new considerations to allow an “old-school” approach.
Second-half turnaround
In baseball, nearly every great slugger goes out on his knees, flailing at outside curveballs.
It was true of Willie Mays and Ernie Banks. It was true of Hank Aaron and Stan Musial.
Mays, who hit 52 home runs in 1962, wound up with the Mets where he batted .211 with six home runs in 66 games. Banks never left Chicago, but the two-time MVP hit .193 in 39 games at age 40. Aaron, who clubbed 755 home runs, batted .229 with 10 home runs in 85 games in 1976 after managing 12 home runs in 137 games in 1975.
Musial, a lifetime .331 hitter, batted .255 in 124 games in 1963.
Albert Pujols was headed that way early this season, avoiding right-handed pitching and dropping below .200 at one point, but seemingly turned it around after his surprising second-place finish in the midseason home-run contest.
One last hurrah
While the Cardinals’ MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt slipped noticeably in September (no home runs since Sept. 7), Pujols closed his final campaign with 18 home runs in the second half (24 altogether), led the National League in slugging percentage since the All-Star break and actually challenged the Yankees’ Aaron Judge as the best hitter in baseball during the half-season.
More than that, Pujols’ blasts often came in critical late-game situations as he boosted his RBI total to 68. His finish draws a comparison with Ted Williams, a career .344 hitter who bounced back from a .254 season in 1959 to hit .316 with 29 home runs and 72 RBI in his final year.
Some of us could make a case that Williams, with five years affected by military duties, was the greatest hitter of all time.
But in the six decades since Williams retired, has there been a finish like we just saw from Pujols?