Last Sunday’s column acknowledging my misjudgments was sufficiently received that a sequel seems logical ... although it is logic that sometimes gets me in trouble.
Big man on campus depart
(1) My reasoning slayed me. Based on what a normal person might do under similar circumstances, it made sense that Kofi Cockburn would return for a fourth (and maybe a fifth) basketball season at Illinois where dollars and success were assured.
But the Illini All-American carries a more powerful dream and a stronger belief in himself than the NBA’s experts do ahead of the June 23 draft.
He will be trying out for a professional league that is skeptical of him — Shaq-like NBA centers are passe these days — at an age (he’ll be 23 in September) when he could stick around for two more years at Illinois, draw praise from adoring fans and leave with $1 or $2 million in his bank account.
That’s the way the NIL money was reportedly lining up here.
Furthermore, he could play in front of packed arenas, put up more 20-point, 10-rebound numbers that no Illini could ever match, and compete in Big Ten and NCAA tournaments viewed by an entire nation.
Overlooked are (1) his feelings about the loss of key passers Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier, (2) whether he had interest in more classes, (3) his enthusiasm for five months of strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher’s drills from May through September, (4) the thought of more grab and bump double-teaming by Big Ten foes and (5) what’s the best step to reach where he wants to be in three to five years.
His thinking: If Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray and Johnny Davis are top 10 in the draft, and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham are first-rounders, why not me? If I’m a first team All-American, who says I can’t make the next level?
Here’s the financial reality: The 30th and last pick in the first round last year made $1.66 million. As the 38th pick, Ayo Dosunmu drew $1.24 million (double that for two years). At this point, with mock drafts saying he won’t be among the 58 draftees in June, it’ll boil down to Cockburn’s changing minds via summer workouts for, at best, a two-way contract.
If he makes an NBA roster, he could expect extensive bench time, which means he’ll be sent for development in the G-League where individualism rules (nobody makes the NBA via post passes) and the minimum salary was $37,000 this year. There might be more money to be made in Europe, Japan, Australia and Israel.
Cockburn’s former All-America rival, Iowa’s Luka Garza, played in 32 games as an NBA rookie and 16 in the G-League. Meanwhile, National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe has elected to remain at Kentucky.
On the North Side(2) Oops again. You could place me among those who felt the Chicago Cubs “threw in the towel” last year in discarding three stars from their 2016 championship in MVP Kris Bryant, All-Star Javier Baez and the “heart and soul of the team” in Anthony Rizzo.
Maybe not. Maybe the Chicago front office learned something from the painful long-term contract that finds them paying Jason Heyward $24.5 million this season AND NEXT at the end of an 8-year, $184 million “ordeal.”
As it turns out, Bryant got $182 million for seven years in Colorado, which means he’ll be receiving $27 million as a 37-year-old in 2028, this for an outfielder (moved from third base) who hit .206 in 34 games in 2020, and .267 in 93 games last year.
Baez, who led the National League in strikeouts (182) last season, got $140 million for six years in Detroit after hitting .203 in 2020 and .248 for the Cubs last year.
Rizzo, who’ll be 33 in August, ranks high among the Cubs’ post-1940 first basemen alongside 1945 MVP Phil Cavarretta, Mark Grace, Derrek Lee and, of course, Ernie Banks. Banks won the MVP in 1958 and 1959 as a shortstop before moving to first base, where he actually played more games than he did at shortstop.
It’s early but it appears the “new Cubs” have solid and vastly cheaper replacements, even if slugging Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki costs them $99.6 million for five years.
Suzuki looks like the real deal, and the Cubs have put together adequate bats from Frank Schwindel, Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal, Patrick Wisdom and Rafael Ortega, all bargains at just over the $700,000 minimum.
Schwindel will never be as popular as Rizzo, but he seems to have similar power.
If the Cubs fall short, as seems likely, it’ll probably be more the result of shoddy pitching than the absence of Bryant, Baez and Rizzo at the plate.
Spring football tidbits(3) Illini aerial circus? Going into Thursday night’s spring football game, my skepticism about the Illini passing game was no secret.
Plenty of reasons abounded. Barry Lunney Jr., the third Illinois offensive coordinator in three years, was bringing along the aerial game with baby steps, and kept Thursday’s patterns “vanilla” for the Wyoming scouts. And the new quarterback, Tommy DeVito, had a lot to prove after playing just three games at Syracuse last season.
Then too, the team’s No. 2 receiver, Casey Washington, was absent Thursday, the best pass catcher at tight end, Daniel Barker, had transferred to Michigan State, and the offensive line was being reworked.
So what happened? DeVito had neither a sack nor an interception in completing 16 of 20 passes for 248 yards. He was repeatedly on target. And Isaiah Williams sparkled with six catches for 120 yards.
It was more impressive than a skeptic could have imagined, causing us to overlook the obvious fact that Bret Bielema’s deepest concern is team depth and, in particular, a secondary beyond the returning starters.
Is it inappropriate to mention that Illini receivers might not be that open in Big Ten play next season?
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com