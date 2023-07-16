Imagine your concern if the leading producer of your organization quit and goes into direct competition with you. Same clients. Same issues.
That’s what Howard Milton, fundraising director for Illinois’ Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, faced when Kathleen Knight, star of his Chicago office, took over as CEO of the Illini’s ICON collective that raises direct pay for athletes.
Suddenly, money that formerly went to the department was redirected toward individual athletes via ICON and a second collective, Guardians. This is bound to reduce support for the I FUND, which helps pay for scholarships amounting to roughly $13 million per year for tuition, fees, room and board.
Milton weighs in
“Concerned? Yes, I was concerned at the outset,” Milton said. “But we are well-aligned, and the I Fund is still going strong. I was at the table with Josh (Whitman) and Kathleen when we discussed her move.
“A fall-off was inevitable. There is always a lag when a campaign ends (the DIA raised $321 million in the recent university-wide campaign), and we’re not operating at the same clip.
“But we have great donors with philanthropic motives, and they believe in Josh. They realize how being good at football, for instance, helps the brand of the university. A lot of people support both the university and the athletic program, and we are carefully aligned (with our other fundraisers — Foundation, UI colleges, ICON, Guardians) to space our calls on prospective donors.”
Different beliefs in funding
But motivations differ. A portion of longtime fans are displeased with the seeming “pay for play” aspect of this new name, image and likeness era.
First, let’s agree that current motivations are far removed from the nation-shaping donors emerging from the Great Depression, mid-20th century and the tech boom: the Swanlands, Beckmans, Krannerts, Siebels, etc.
Their attitude was one of love and gratitude ... the best of motives. Clint Atkins belongs in that category. He believed deeply in the university and community, and contributions have continued in his name.
Harking back, more than 200,000 people contributed to the construction of Memorial Stadium in the 1920s ... more uplifting intent emerging from World War I.
We are witnessing a different kind of motivation today. To be fair, many donors have the best of intentions, such as former players giving back to the program. But the evolution of the transfer-NIL era has left many followers grumbling.
Dr. Lawrence Jeckel, Champaign psychiatrist and UI fan, believes that unlike Atkins, some donors like the man in Miami (John Ruiz gave $7 million to 100 athletes), “become grandiose and are not well channeled. They are alpha males who tend to be athletic-minded and mostly tend toward action. We see self esteem that is not well integrated.
“On one hand, there are those who feel that ‘getting close’ to athletic programs will help their business. Others may simply want to be the head of the party and close to the players. The boundaries that once existed for players are being compromised.”
Disliking NIL’s trajectory
Now comes Ashley Beitel, clinical psychologist and fan: “This has ruined the whole idea of the student-athlete, especially for those of us who enjoyed watching the development of athletes for four years. That is out the window.
“NIL reminds of unfettered capitalism where money calls the shots. We went from one extreme, where athletes couldn’t earn, to the other. We are seeing dollars (in inducements) skewing the decisions of 18-year-olds.
“Like the PGA in dealing with the Saudis, it leaves a bad taste in my mouth.”
Future in doubt
So we’re divided. As always. Some fans are OK with the new system. Others are turned off.
But mark this down: It may soon change. The IRS has indicated that many collectives won’t qualify as tax exempt because their essential purpose is the pay players instead of supporting charitable works.
If that becomes law in 2024, that could change everything. Find me a donor who isn’t interested in the tax-deductible aspect, whether it’s for estate planning or a simple write-off.
So, as quickly as we’ve seen this power play of money impacting the game, it could change. But, then, that won’t impact the cheaters. All those under-table gifts of the past weren’t write-offs, either.