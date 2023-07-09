Adam Wainwright, who will soon ascend to the lineup of retired St. Louis Cardinals greats, will return to pitch after the All-Star break ... or he won’t.
It doesn’t matter. Waino has lost his magic and, for only the second time in this century, the Redbirds passed the Fourth of July milestone switching thoughts from 2023 to “wait’ll next year.”
In losing 52 of the first 89 games ahead of Sunday’s series finale with the White Sox in Chicago — including a 15-2 embarrassment in Miami on Tuesday — this looks far worse than 78-84 in 2007, the only season among the last 23 under .500.
They are wasting the prime years of eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado and last year’s National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, even as St. Louis ranked 12th among the 30 MLB teams in runs scored (408 runs) entering Saturday’s games, ahead of both the Cubs and Yankees, and in the top 10 in baseball in total bases with 1,286.
But, as James Carville, one-time strategist for President Bill Clinton, might have commented: “It’s the pitching, stupid!”
Starting troubleThat’s why the Cubs, still lingering below .500, are nursing a long-shot chance to make a second-half run in a weak division.
Starters Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman reached the start of Saturday’s action as third and fifth in the NL in earned run average at 2.56 and 2.96, respectively. And Drew Smyly showed up at No. 20 (4.10) before allowing four runs in four innings in a 6-3 loss to the Yankees on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.
So the rebuilding Cubs are clinging to life, and are more buyers than sellers today because, in spite of relief uncertainty ... it’s all about the pitching, stupid!
Meanwhile, the drowning Cardinals are looking for a lifeboat. Regardless of who happens to appear in the Cardinal outfield, or what’s going on behind the plate, the Redbirds are in a world of hurt today and, more importantly, in the future.
Key starters Jordan Montgomery, who didn’t get a win for 10 straight starts earlier, and Jack Flaherty are in their final contractual years, and John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, didn’t extend them when it might have been easy.
Wainwright (7.66 ERA) and Jake Woodford (5.67) are on the injured list, which may be a good thing. Steven Matz has an 0-7 record, about right for his efforts, and Matthew Liberatore’s fastball is not up to major league standards. The only “certain” starter in 2024 is Miles Mikolas, with the 34-year-old newly signed in March to a three-year deal at $18.5 million per year.
Where are the reinforcements?If you’re looking for help from Memphis, forget it. While Cardinals starters began Saturday ranked 25th with a 4.86 ERA (with foes batting .294), the franchise’s Class AAA affiliate in Memphis had worse numbers, with a 5.25 ERA and .295 opponents’ batting average.
On the bright side, St. Louis continues to be a baseball town. Not counting the recent seasons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Redbirds drew more than 2.9 million each of the last 25 years, including 3.3 million last year.
But World Series championships in 2006 and 2011 are distant memories. Since losing the 2013 World Series to Boston in six games, they’ve dropped 19 of 28 postseason games, including nine of the last 10.
Yes, it’s the pitching, stupid! They were so desperate in 2021 that they fell back on two old southpaws, Jon Lester and J.A. Happ, to save that season.
And we now go forward with a corps that, through Friday, was 26th in strikeouts, and 25th in runs allowed.
And let’s not get into a Randy Arozarena attitude about the ones that got away. Yes, Michael Wacha is 19-4 the last two seasons with the Red Sox in 2022 and the Padres in 2023, but was 4-9 in two seasons with the Rays and Mets before that.
This is about the absence of fresh, 100-mph flamethrowers that are popping up throughout baseball ... and dominating the game. A Cardinals history of replenishing from the farm teams has petered out.
It’ll take more than they want to spend to fill this need.