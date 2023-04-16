“Here he comes to save the day ...”
No, not Mighty Mouse. It’s Mighty Mike Small, the Danville native whose long line of successes have caused Illinois to frequently be referenced as a “golf school.”
Men’s golf has prevailed in 13 of the last 14 Big Ten championships, in a conference where 18 other Illini varsity teams have enjoyed infrequent trips to the top and, for the most part, slipped into mediocrity.
And here’s the good news.
Illini fans who have followed Small’s golfers mostly via media will have the opportunity to see them up close and personal next Saturday and Sunday at an Atkins Golf Club that was refurbished and toughened essentially in their behalf. The local event serves as a tuneup for the Big Ten tournament from April 28-30 in Galloway, N.J.
This is a crack Illinois squad ranked by Golfstat Wednesday as No. 4 in the nation and fresh from a runaway triumph in a 14-team event Monday and Tuesday in Columbia, Mo., where the Illini set an 18-hole school record of 261 in the second round.
Significant in that special round were scores of 62 by sophomore Jackson Buchanan and 64 by junior Piercen Hunt, those two playing alongside two fifth-year teammates ranked among the top 15 collegians nationally. Belgium’s Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot 67 and Tommy Kuhl carded 68 in Monday’s record round. Southern Illinois University transfer Matthis Besard carded a non-counting score of 75 that afternoon.
Resurgent seasons
Trouble is, other Illini sports aren’t keeping pace with the golfers.
Long overdue encouragement swelled around Bret Bielema’s football team and the women’s basketball quintet but, as we saw, neither finished well.
Riding a six-game win streak that practically stuffed the Western Division in their back pocket, the football team dropped four of their last five games including a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Mississippi State, which broke a 10-all tie with a field goal with four seconds left in regulation.
Mississippi State also knocked the Illinois women out of the NCAA basketball tournament with a 70-56 result. Highlight of a 22-10 season was a 90-86 Jan. 1 upset of Caitlin Clark and NCAA runner-up Iowa, but the Illini lost eight games thereafter and finished in a tie for fifth in the conference.
Brad Underwood’s men’s basketball team still holds the best four-year record in Big Ten play and a shared championship a year ago. But this latest edition ran into trouble after an impressive non-conference start. They tumbled by double figures eight times and dropped seven of the last 11 games, including the NCAA opener to Arkansas, 73-63.
Down year
Back to the women ...
Volleyball was the dominant sport on campus in 2018 when a 32-4 Illini team led by All-American setter Jordyn Poulter reached the NCAA semifinal and built a 2-0 lead before falling in the fifth set to Nebraska.
The 2021 volleyball team peaked late with a pair of NCAA wins over Western Virginia and Kentucky. But Chris Tamas’ team slipped to 15-15 overall this past season, and late losses to Indiana and Northwestern dropped the team to seventh place (10-10) in the conference and out of the NCAA tournament.
That allows tennis, ranked No. 23 last week before falling out, to put in a claim as the No. 1 women’s sport on campus. Junior Kate Duong and sophomore Megan Heuser are 15-1 in doubles for a team that stands 8-1 in the Big Ten standings.
In softball, Illinois is now 3-11 in Big Ten play after losing two of three games this weekend at home to Ohio State (Buckeyes outscored the Illini a combined margin of 29-14), a concern for a school hosting a 12-team (of 14) conference tournament May 10-13 at Eichelberger Field. This dropoff was unexpected for a program that finished third with a 15-7 record last spring and had key pitchers returning.
Women’s golf has a genuine star in Californian Crystal Wang. She recently made the cut in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and finished a respectable 14th.
But they were sixth among 16 teams at the Briar Creek Invitational and 11th of 16 at Clemson last month. They finished 13th and 10th in 16-team events in February. They are competing in the Buckeye Spring Invitational this weekend. Women’s swimming is dominated by Ohio State and Indiana, with Illinois a distant 11th out of 12 conference schools participating.
Room to improve
Women’s soccer came in 10th with a 2-5-3 conference record while Michigan State won the standings at 9-0-1 before Penn State edged the Spartans in the tourney, 3-2. Big Ten standings in previous years show the Illini at 1-8-1, 6-4-1, 3-7-1, and 6-5.
Women’s gymnastics found Michigan State and Michigan tying at 8-1 with Illinois sixth at 4-5 among the 10 contestants. Senior Mia Takekawa shared the bars title as Illini finished fifth last month in the Big Ten championships in Iowa. They did not qualify for the NCAA finals.
Michigan and Ohio State were 1-2 in women’s indoor track and field with the Illini women featuring Olivia Howell, the Big Ten (and NCAA) indoor mile champion. However, as a team, the Illini came in 10th, offering little hope for a strong finish outdoors.
Illini women’s cross-country team checked in at No. 9, far behind the top three of Michigan State, Michigan and Wisconsin.
So, among those with completed Big Ten standings this school year, Illini women finished fifth, sixth, seventh, ninth, 10th (twice) and 11th.
Tennis, gymnastics offer hope
After golf, Brad Dancer’s tennis team could put in a bid for the men’s No. 2 slot on campus. They squeezed in to No. 23 earlier this month, but lost to Northwestern in a tight 4-3 match last weekend, and are well behind high-ranked Ohio State and Michigan teams. They defeated Wisconsin on Friday to reach 4-2 in Big Ten standings.
Illini gymnasts produced Big Ten event titles by Connor McCool, Ian Skirkey and Ashton Anaya but the team finished fourth among five league contestants.
They bounced back in a big way this weekend at the NCAA championship meet in State College, Pa, as Skirkey (pommel horse) and Anaya (still rings) won individual national championships for the Illini, who collected a third-place national team finish behind national champion Stanford and runner-up Michigan in a sport with only 15 men’s teams remaining.
Illinois wrestling showed up well in exciting January matches, coming within 25-19 of Iowa, edging Wisconsin 18-17 and losing a 17-17 match to Northwestern on tie-breakers. But they finished 10th among 14 in the league championships, and failed to produce an individual winner.
The men’s track team featured a school record-setting 1,600-meter relay quartet of Jason Thormo, Kashief King, Tadeas Placek and Robert Williams but, as a team, the Illini were 11th out of 11 Big Ten indoor contestants. Big Ten cross-country was ruled again by Wisconsin with Illinois finishing seventh of 12 and with no individual in the Top 10.
With a pitching earned run average hovering near 6.0, the Illini baseball team won the series opener against Indiana before dropping both games of Saturday’s doubleheader (Hoosiers outscored Illinois 22-7 in those two games) and saw its Big Ten record slip to 4-8 with a month left in the regular season.
So, wrapping it up, it’s a tough school year for Illini sports. Plan to visit Atkins next weekend to see the best.