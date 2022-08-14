I understand. You want a number. But that would be unreliable guesswork at this point.
Three trusted media savants, with better insights than me, predict the Illini will win three football games in 2022.
That’s in line with no-respect Vegas oddsmakers who project, among other discouragements, that a Hoosier club riding eight straight losses will be a slight favorite in Illinois’ all-important game at Indiana on Sept. 2.
History and built-in prejudices play roles in these preseason guesses. In a 25-year period through the 5-7 campaign of 2021, Illinois has averaged eight losses per season. That’s why the CBS poll casts Illinois at No. 82, which is 17 beyond the actual number of Power Five schools. You’ll see Toledo and Liberty and Central Michigan, not to mention Rutgers and Northwestern, rated just ahead of the Illini.
If that is true, it’s not likely Bret Bielema, who has done just about everything right in attempting this resurrection, will make it. Illinois desperately needs to WIN NOW to revive the fandom and energize recruiting ... otherwise it becomes an increasingly heavy load. As we’re already seeing, lingering doubts have caused 2023 line commits (Florida native Rico Jackson and Kentucky native Jamarrion Harkless) to jump ship.
Pressure starts earlyLet’s start with Wyoming coming to town in 13 days.
This Cowpoke program has been decapitated.
Both starting quarterbacks transferred. So did Xazavian Valladay, a 3,274-yard career rusher (to Arizona State), and the best playmaker, Isaiah Neyor (to Texas).
Gone are four key offensive linemen, two defensive linemen with 11 starts, linebacker Chad Muma (142 tackles) and four secondary starters. Three full-time starters return.
Sure, the Pokes have some transfers of their own. But this is an operation that lost its way in 2021, dropping six of eight Mountain West games before thumping Kent State, 52-38, in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
An Illini win on Aug. 27 should provide clarification and momentum ahead of Indiana, where both quarterbacks will likely be transfers, Syracuse’s Tommy DeVito for the Illini versus Indiana’s pickup from Missouri, Connor Bazelak.
DeVito and/or second-year Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski will be called on to upgrade the Illini pass completion rate, which has barely topped 50 percent in the five years since Wes Lunt graduated.
This is only the second Illinois-Indiana game since 2013 ... a “must-win” which, coupled with the follow-up date with Virginia, are the keys to this season.
Cavalier attitudeVirginia and quarterback returnee Brennan Armstrong were impressive in whacking Illinois 42-14 last September.
But the Cavaliers wound up losing six games by an average margin of 16 points ... while Ryan Walters revived an Illini defense that made dramatic improvement from late September on.
This is a home game on Sept. 10 and winnable if (1) the Illini stay healthy through Monday’s final scrimmage and (2) Walters gets upgrades from new starters Calvin Avery at nose tackle, cornerback Tahveon Nicholson and edge hopefuls Ezekiel Holmes and Alec Bryant opposite Seth Coleman.
Offensively, coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. was brought in to upgrade the passing game — hopefully unleashing Isaiah Williams — and thereby providing room for a promising ground attack. After completing just 46.9 percent of passes in 2020, Illinois was deemed so one-sided that 1,005-yard rusher Chase Brown faced eight-man fronts far too often in 2021.
Final verdictWhat follows is as close to a win number as I’m comfortable with.
Illinois has sufficient talent to handle weakened Wyoming, Chattanooga (an FCS school, not among the 131 FBS programs) and, while late November match-ups can change dramatically, a Northwestern team carrying a six-game losing streak into its opener with Nebraska on Aug. 27 in Dublin.
That’s three victories.
An Oct. 1 date at Wisconsin, followed by another defensively-stacked Iowa unit on Oct. 8 in Champaign, aren’t good matchups for the Illini, nor is the Nov. 19 trip to Big Ten defending champion Michigan.
But somewhere along the way — Indiana, Virginia, Minnesota, Nebraska, Michigan State and Purdue — shouldn’t we expect to see Illinois pull off an upset or two like the triumphs at Penn State and Minnesota last season ... or like the comebacks against Wisconsin and Michigan State in 2019?
Overall, last year’s roster was stronger with Bielema enticing all those veterans — Owen Carney Jr., Tony Adams, etc. — to return. When starting linebackers Calvin Hart Jr. and Jake Hansen, went down, quality backups were available. That may not be the case this year.
But I am influenced by the physical development of key squadmen, as seen in the almost-daily personal interviews, and by the annual August optimism emanating from the Bielema staff.Yes, projections should anticipate injuries and uncertain depth. Nevertheless, a six-win bowl season is as attainable as it was in 2019, the UI’s last bowl trip.
If it goes as others predict, Bielema and the Illini could be stuck in the mud indefinitely.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com