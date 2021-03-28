Webster’s Dictionary invented the word “random” to explain our annual march through basketball madness. And we might add “erratic” and “haphazard.”
If you accept that, it all makes sense. March Madness is a coin flip. Loyola Chicago’s dismantling of Illinois is just one example. Only Michigan is still kicking from the Big Ten, so let’s use the Wolverines for today’s example.
An 18-1 record through February was accomplished via the superlative efforts of four standouts: Franz Wagner, Mike Smith, Isaiah Livers and 7-foot-2 Hunter Dickinson.
But Wagner has been inconsistent since he was touted as the top Big Ten prospect in the upcoming NBA draft. He had two points in the 76-53 home loss to Illinois, and just eight in the recent loss to Ohio State. Mike Smith went from an 18-point, 15-assist breakout against Maryland to 1-for-11 shooting vs. OSU. Dickinson has continued to do his part, but an already-slumping Livers has been no help the last four games due to injury.
So what happened? Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown came off the bench with 21 points against LSU Monday. And senior Eli Brooks erupted for a season-high 21, as well. It was a different Michigan team
Random.
Cade Cunningham, soon to enter a league of fantastic professional shooters as the No. 1 NBA draft choice, went 9 for 34 in two tourney outings for Oklahoma State.
Random.
Iowa’s fifth-year gunner Jordan Bohannon cashed 20 against Illinois March 13, and zero in Iowa’s loss to Oregon Monday. More random.
We scratch our heads when we should know that three-point marksmen who match the national average of 38 percent will customarily check in at 25 percent one night and 50 percent the next. It’s random ... random, random, random.
Unpredictable offseason ahead
The Michigan story is a mere drop in a waterfall of March basketball inconsistencies.
And just as uncertain is the presumption among Illini fans — so fervent now — that Brad Underwood’s team has joined the game’s upper crust on a permanent basis.
What follows is not disagreement, but rather a half-dozen reasons why it remains a difficult haul.
➜ (1) It is possible for every senior in the country to return — though many won’t — so April-May planning is up from grabs.
➜ (2) Blue bloods like Duke and Kentucky will surely awaken from their Rip Van Winkle slumber. This likelihood is offset by the fact that Kansas, LSU and Arizona — plus wannabes Auburn, LSU and Oklahoma State — will need more time. Delaying tactics by these six cheaters have postponed likely penalties for revelations of bribes and corruption, but procedural cleverness can’t last forever, and skeptical five-star athletes have been shying away.
➜ (3) It’s a free market. There will be more than 1,000 transfers (last week saw 125 portal signups in two days). The transfer list includes seven players from coachless Indiana.
Teams are lining up for Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Northwestern’s Miller Kopp, Purdue’s Aaron Wheeler and numerous others. MSU’s Tom Izzo just added 18-point scorer, Tyson Walker, from Northeastern. Also, if 350 schools recruit on-average three freshman or junior-college recruits apiece, that’s another 1,000 newcomers in the system. This is too scrambly of a jig-saw puzzle to piece together today.
➜ (4) Brad Underwood needs firm answers from his own members. Word circulated earlier that UI seniors Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier weren’t returning. And then they were. But is Frazier up for a fifth year of college classes? Will deep subs Jermaine Hamlin, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Brandon Lieb look for playing time elsewhere? And most important, won’t Kofi Cockburn need time to study the professional market before making a decision about his future? And what quality center will consider Illinois without knowing Cockburn’s intentions?
➜ (5) Were Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga pleased with their “freshman season” in the G League? Will other preps be attracted by “select salaries” of $125,000 and “standard salaries” of $35,000 there? And yet another elite league is planning $100,000 salaries for super-preps.
➜ (6) Won’t all manner of improper under-table promises be in the works with name-image-likeness legislation likely approved in time for players to profit next season?
All these unanswered questions in the midst of an unsettling pandemic make this the most unpredictable offseason in history.
Not their day
Sister Jean couldn’t help Loyola Saturday. The Ramblers’ switching man-to-man defense, which nullified Illinois last Sunday, was sufficiently effective but the Pac-12’s surprise team, Oregon State, moved early into a packed 2-3 zone and dared the Chicagoans to make threes.
They couldn’t. The Missouri Valley champs were stone cold. They managed just four field goals in the first half. Four baskets in 23 shots.
With the clock ticking down to the final 4:00, they were 2 for 17 from the arc, and they lost 65-58 in one of the most unimpressive contests in the Indianapolis shootout. You could see why Oregon State was picked last in the Pac-12 and started the season 11-11.
How did Loyola pull it off against Illinois? Defensively, they based their plan on a statistic that showed 7-foot Cockburn handed out just five assists in 30 (now 31) games. They doubled and tripled the UI center, and they altered their disciplined pick-and-roll scheme during every four-minute timeout.
On the other end, they broke free to the hoop repeatedly, burning Ayo Dosunmu six times for layups.
Last Sunday was Loyola’s Day. Saturday wasn’t.