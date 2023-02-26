The ‘80s belonged to the Illini!
And the maestro of that exhilarating decade was Neale Stoner, who brought in prolific coaches Mike White (football) and Augie Garrido (baseball) from his native California, and oversaw the upbeat basketball run of Lou Henson’s teams during that period.
Stoner passed away Feb. 14 at age 86. He took charge of Illini athletics in November of 1979, returning to California in 1988 after multiple charges of wrongdoing within the department.
Football peaked under Stoner as he oversaw a program that produced 28 consecutive sellouts, all with Memorial Stadium ticket sales of 70,000-plus from 1982 through the first home game of the 1987 season.
Stoner inspired the highly attended pregame “Tailgreat” events, coupled aggressive fundraising with Athletic Association growth from $4 million in 1980 to nearly $14 million in 1988 (imagine, the budget for fiscal 2022 was $130 million).
Under his direction, the department broke ground on track and baseball fields, and constructed an airtight vacuum covering for the stadium, called the “bubble” and used by the Chicago Bears in preparation for the 1986 Super Bowl.
Success in CaliforniaStoner became a force in the Big Ten, chairing the conference radio and TV committee, and served on the NCAA basketball selection committee. One of his last acts in 1988 was the hiring of football coach John Mackovic to replace White. Mackovic later succeeded him as athletic director.
Stoner’s successes at Illinois followed extraordinary accomplishments at Cal State Fullerton, where he advanced the program to Division I. During his seven seasons, the Fullerton men won 21 conference titles and four NCAA crowns, and the women won 11 league titles and two national championships.
Having played tennis and basketball at Fullerton, he coached those sports and golf at the collegiate level.
Trouble brewing in C-UAll did not end well for Stoner here. A seemingly smooth-running operation soon revealed — by those who worked for him — that improprieties abounded. It brought about multiple inquiries, from State’s Attorney Tom Difanis to State Rep. Tim Johnson, the latter receiving “a bewildering list of call-in accusations.”
Most significantly, members of the maintenance department testified that they were ordered to leave their working sites to (1) move Stoner from Urbana to his new home, (2) clean his pool, (3) perform maintenance on cars owned by Stoner and his aides, (4) rebuild the motor for associate director Vance Redfern’s boat, (5) remodel Redfern’s kitchen and (6) build cabinets for Stoner.
Others within the department came forth with allegations related to an expensive Hawaiian golf trip for Stoner’s “insiders,” and other activities that didn’t hold up under scrutiny. Early in the process, The News-Gazette received a neatly typed, 10-paragraph letter from an unknown department member listing internal improprieties. The mood of staffers was clearly different from what was viewed by outsiders.
The end of an eraTroubles first became public in 1988 when Stoner removed Bill Kroll from his position as head strength coach and replaced him with Redfern’s brother-in-law, Leo Ward. Problems quickly grew from there, not only involving stadium workers but those at the golf course in Savoy.
While Stoner emphatically denied charges and blamed the media — and particularly this writer — Redfern admitted to wrongdoing, saying: “I am coming forward to admit that many of the things that have been alleged are true.”
Stoner was closely associated with ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen, whose $5 million broadcasting operation on Fox Drive failed, and an audit later in October detailed previously undisclosed irregularities.
The department budget fell short by $1.45 million and this led directly to the dissolution of the Athletic Association as a separate corporate entity, and the formation of the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, thus providing greater university supervision.
It was widely known that Illinois was disliked by other Big Ten members during the 1980s, then-Chancellor Mort Weir acknowledging that “problems ran deep in the organization.”
He pointed out that during the Stoner term, the Illini went before the NCAA Infractions Committee three times, and were placed on probation twice by the NCAA and once by the Big Ten.
“Under his stewardship,” Weir said, “our program is looked on as skirting around the fringes of respect. We’ve had repeated investigations and probation, and there comes a point where our confidence starts to wane.”
Thus ended the Stoner era, just in time for the Iowa-initiated Deon Thomas episode ... making these last 30 years of DIA business peacefully serene by comparison.