It ain’t fair. We wuz robbed.
The COVID-19 pandemic, causing limited scheduling, is cited as the excuse for a shameful case of NCAA men’s tennis seedings with the Big Ten outdoor champions — Illinois — mysteriously dropped to No. 16 and cast against No. 1 Florida in Orlando, Fla., on Monday night.
To clarify, the Gators reside two hours away in Gainesville.
So, no, this isn’t as unfair as the basketball assignment in 1984 when Bruce Douglas & Co. lost to Kentucky in Rupp Arena, ending forever the home-court advantage in March Madness.
But this is worse in the sense that Illinois shows a 19-match win streak — NINETEEN — and defeated strong Michigan and Ohio State teams two weeks ago. The team clearly deserved better when the original seedings came out.
Understand, this isn’t an argument that northern tennis stacks up favorably against weather-advantaged southern teams. Discounting the canceled tournament in 2020, the recent list of champions — Texas in 2019, Wake Forest in 2018, Virginia in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and Southern Cal in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014 — is convincing.
But Ohio State has been a national contender for years, and the Buckeyes will be used here to make a point.
Feeling the heatSince the halcyon days of Craig Tiley, who brought Illinois its only NCAA tennis title in 2003, Ohio State has been a difficult hurdle for Brad Dancer’s ever-challenging Illini.
Other than tying Illinois and Minnesota with a 10-1 conference record in 2016, the Buckeyes did not show a loss in Big Ten conference play from 2006 through the shortened season of 2020. Coach Ty Tucker’s bio emphasizes 13 Big Ten tourney crowns, NCAA runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2018, NCAA indoor titles in 2014 and 2019 and six indoor runners-up.
Ohio State has been ranked in the Top 16 every year since 2005 ... until this year. Actually, it looked normal at the outset. The Buckeyes, along with Illinois and Michigan, were ranked in the Top 10 early this season by a coaches’ poll and other metrics.
“The top-three teams have never been this strong,” Dancer said, “and all three began with high rankings. Three weeks later, playing only conference games, we began to fall. I think the coaches in the poll were influenced by the ITA (governing body of college tennis) rankings.”
The fact that numerous others in the 12-team Big Ten are sub-par — plus Iowa and Minnesota have announced they’ll drop the sport — impacted the pollsters. And Ohio State, our subject in this segment, fell precipitously in the polls despite a 15-1 Big Ten season, in which the Buckeyes defeated Illinois early but lost to Michigan.
Picking up steamSo Ohio State is good again. Not as strong as the Buckeyes’ NCAA runner-up team in 2018 or their indoor champ in 2019. They’re 22-3 and just thumped No. 10 Wake Forest to prove their worthiness and again reach the Sweet 16 in Orlando.
But guess what? Dancer’s Illini upended the Buckeyes in the Big Ten tournament, just as they did in 2012 and 2015. It was a stunning accomplishment, pulled off in Lincoln, Neb., within minutes of Illinois’ sixth straight Big Ten men’s golf championship in Carmel, Ind.
The Men of Dancer needed every point to survive. Ohio State captured the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles but Illinois won the doubles point and the bottom three singles.
It is a shame that fan restrictions limited viewership of this stirring Illini triumph.
And the Atkins Tennis Center would have been packed for the regional routs of DePaul (4-1) and Notre Dame (4-0). Those wins brought Illinois to 23-3 in NCAA regionals since Tiley’s last season in 2005.
Veteran Illini groupFor the record, Dancer made no official complaint about the NCAA pairings.
This is my doing. Seeding is critical in these events, and this simply doesn’t look fair.
“I understand the reasoning,” Dancer said. “But when you get this far, all 16 teams are clicking. There are no easy ones.
“We left early (Wednesday) to get accustomed to the heat in Orlando. We’re healthy, and we’ve had enough guys show up when the pressure was on. Our success is a testament to our depth.”
Finishing his 16th season, this is Dancer’s 11th Sweet 16 team, and the Illini reached the Elite Eight in 2018.
Leading this team Monday will be three seniors: Pro-bound Aleks Kovacevic at No. 1 singles, Oklahoman Zeke Clark at No. 4 and Frenchman Noe Khlif at No. 6. Iowa native Alex Brown handles No. 2 singles, with South African sophomore Siphosothando Montsi at No. 2 and freshman Hunter Heck at No. 5.
Kovacevic and Heck know the state, having moved to Florida from New York and Minnesota, respectively, to finish their prep schooling. We’ll see if that pays off this week, starting on Monday night.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.