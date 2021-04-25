That buzz around town is recognition that — four months in and four months prior to the Aug. 28 opener against Nebraska — Josh Whitman made a sound move in attracting Bret Bielema.
These feelings don’t count as wins, but the new Illinois football coach has drawn approval with just about everything he has said, done and displayed since he succeeded Lovie Smith.
He hired a staff fully qualified in college know-how, won the trust of Illini seniors willing to take advantage of the NCAA’s extra season of eligibility, spent weeks with his staff in gaining the previously shaky support of the state’s high school coaches, established separate departments for the transfer portal and high school recruiting, emphasized the “lost art” of tackling in practice and showed off his tight ends as receivers in Monday night’s televised spring game.
The latter game served as evidence that, against long odds, the Illini may be able do something about a 16-65 Big Ten record since Ron Zook’s final team collapsed with six straight losses during the 2011 season.
Super seniors abound
Two key points to understand:
(1) Don’t look beyond 2021. It might not be pretty. The addition of Georgia transfer Prather Hudson, who served on the starting unit at safety Monday night, brings to 21 the number of “super seniors” who won’t be around in the start-from-scratch season of 2022.
(2) Winning teams in college football are composed of multiple NFL prospects, as you’ll see in the seven rounds beginning Thursday. For the record, of 1,275 collegians drafted in the last five years, Illinois has produced five ... and only one in the last three years, with guard Nick Allegretti going in the seventh round to Kansas City in 2019.
We may assume that current Illini veterans would have joined Kendrick Green, Josh Imatorbhebhe and Milo Eifler in this week’s draft if they had received encouragement from NFL evaluators. Denied in the 2020 draft were Oluwole Betiku Jr., Dele Harding, Dre Brown, Reggie Corbin, Jamal Milan and Stanley Green.
But so do transfers
So here’s how it stacks up as we look ahead four months to Nebraska’s arrival here.
Smith left Bielema with an unusually large group of experienced 22- and 23-year-olds (quarterback Brandon Peters will be 24 in October). They basically come from what the recruiting websites would label upper three-stars in a five-star system.
So the question we’ll mull this summer is whether the extra maturity and experience will be sufficient to handle mostly younger and, in some cases, more highly ranked opponents this fall.
Again, don’t think beyond. That’s too cloudy because the UI’s younger classes are mostly derived from a high-school market that rejected the Illini in recent years.
Smith had been busy in the portal. Peters begins his third UI season after transferring from Michigan. Four of his primary receivers Monday came from Georgia (Luke Ford), Miami (Brian Hightower), Valparaiso (Donny Navarro) and Missouri (Khmari Thompson). The top two running backs in the spring game arrived from Western Michigan (Chase Brown) and East Carolina (Chase Hayden). The starter at left guard is Wofford’s Blake Jeresaty.
Defensively, South Carolina State’s Rod Perry II projects as a starter at defensive tackle if healthy, and the aforementioned Hudson drew plaudits for his spring performance at safety. North Carolina State’s Calvin Hart Jr. has a shot at linebacker.
On the recruiting trail
If this was a team other than “our own,” we’d consider it a patchwork design. Dolly Parton would call it “A Coat of Many Colors.”
It could work for now. This experienced squad should be highly competitive, particularly in the first half-dozen tests against Nebraska, Texas-San Antonio, Virginia, Maryland, Purdue and Charlotte.
Jeresaty (295) and Perry (315) are excellent pickups who fill critical holes up front. And don’t be surprised if Bielema adds more beef from the portal now that athletes everywhere see where they stack up in spring drills. You can’t have too much depth when the weather turns and the schedule calls for trips to Penn State in October and Minnesota and Iowa in November.
This is short-term talk.
A single season.
We have seen this patchwork approach succeed temporarily for Mike White and his California junior-college additions, and with Ron Zook and his East Coast pickups.
But success in the long term depends on becoming a greater attraction for Illinois natives, and then proliferating from there.
Yes, in-state football production has diminished over the decades. But there are still more capable high school players in Illinois than Purdue, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin can find in their states.
Bielema has mentioned on several occasions that quality programs tend to dominate their home areas, and that he intends to emphasize in-state recruiting and build from there.
That’s the long-term plan most likely to produce wanted results. For now, successes by a veteran, cosmopolitan crew could create an atmosphere to benefit that grand plan.
