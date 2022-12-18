Atop the turf or hardwood, where the college athletes run and jump, it’s fun and games when the contests start.
But “under the table” operations, freed of old NCAA limitations, have quickly become quasi-legal.
How ugly can it get? To enjoy these games, we are obliged to overlook the warts, the overemphasis on sports over academics, the too-frequent absence of school loyalty ... and the hidden top-your-rival payoffs that recipients do nothing to earn.
Yes, this still resembles amateur college athletics. It appears to be what it always was, but it’s not. We have unleashed adult supporters into the mix — OK, some have quietly been there for years — in what amounts to unregulated inducements.
There may be some written guidelines somewhere, but they don’t count if they’re not enforced. Inducing with promises of cash has always been against the rules, but if you’re not inducing today, you are conceding.
Most coaches won’t talk for attribution, but we’re seeing comments grow. Following are a few quotes picked up in recent days.
Play for pay
- Fran McCaffery, Iowa men’s basketball coach: “(The NCAA) blew it, bottom line. You can’t put the portal and NIL together and say it’s not going to become play for pay. Who didn’t see this coming? Anybody in this room, anybody on the planet earth saw that coming, OK.”
- Jake Dickert, Washington State football coach: “So there’s more things going on behind the scenes that you can’t even imagine. It’s stunning, it’s amazing. Who’s regulating this stuff? To try to get to our players’ parents and offer them money and opportunities and stuff, it’s unacceptable.”
- Fran Fraschilla, former basketball coach and current ESPN analyst: “I am hearing that some talented college teams are starting to crack because of NIL payments not being made on time, NIL promises not kept, or jealousy among teammates. It’s just human nature. The new normal.”
Money talksWe are in the midst of unregulated bidding wars.
As a result, the UI program has started a new collective run by Kathleen Knight, who is leaving her staff position as Director of Athletic Development in Chicago. The Illini need massive dollars beyond what the Guardians have been able to produce ... not entirely for recruits but to keep current underclassmen from chasing bucks elsewhere.
This seems to be working with standout defensive tackles Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr., both of whom will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl and are looking favorably — at this point — on returning for the 2023 season.
Meanwhile, defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown, while displaying regret, have pulled out to prepare for the NFL draft, leaving the Illini secondary vulnerable against the Mississippi State aerial attack. Illini running back Chase Brown is still weighing his options.
You might hear it’s not about the money. That’s when you know it’s all about the money.
NCAA hierarchy has made no attempt to get a handle on this. Nor is Congress willing to delve in and build guardrails that all schools must follow. As the man said, “It’s the Wild West and it just keeps getting wilder.”