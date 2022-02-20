In a gritty, bounce-back performance at Michigan State on Saturday, Brad Underwood’s Illini justified the NCAA selection committee’s early ranking of No. 12 — a No. 3 seed — in the national shootout that begins in just over four weeks.
With senior Jacob Grandison breaking out of a nagging slump — he was 0 for 7 against Northwestern last Sunday — the Illini led from start to finish as he bagged 24 points. Kofi Cockburn contributed 27 and clutch-playing Trent Frazier’s long three-pointer extended a 76-74 lead to the final of 79-74 with 25 seconds left.
In splitting consecutive road trips at Rutgers and Michigan State, the Illini climbed alongside Purdue, which risks its 12-4 Big Ten record against Rutgers at home on Sunday before traveling to Michigan and Wisconsin. The Illini show an impressive 14-4 audit in Big Ten road games dating to last season.
Just enough in the endMichigan State couldn’t buy a basket early Saturday, missing 15 of 18 against an aroused Illinois defense. The 19-8 getaway and the 40-24 lead shortly after halftime proved just enough to stave off the Spartans’ 52-point second half.
The game had similarities to the Illini’s 56-55 win against Tom Izzo’s quintet at home in late January.
Guard Tyson Walker, who averaged 18.8 points for Northeastern last season but just 7.3 as a Spartan sub, erupted with 9-for-10 shooting in the second half as Michigan State cashed 20 of 33 shots. Thus did the hosts shave a 62-46 margin to two points at 69-67, 71-69, 73-71 and 76-74.
Cockburn shattered the Spartans’ defense down the stretch (Illinois ruled the paint, 32-16) and Frazier, scoreless through 30-plus minutes, came alive and cashed the Illini’s last five points. His clinching trey was only the second three-pointer by anyone other than Grandison, who drained 6 of 10 while the others went 2 for 17.
Land of Lincoln troublesWhile the Illini roll through turbulent waters, college basketball in this state is becoming persistently “stinko.” For far too many seasons.
Of 13 Division I programs, the Illini join Missouri Valley members Loyola Chicago and Bradley as the only teams with winning records in their eight conferences.
Going into Sunday, DePaul is 3-13 in the Big East, Illinois-Chicago is 7-10 in the Horizon, Eastern Illinois is 3-12 in the Ohio Valley, coach-less Illinois State is 4-11 in the Missouri Valley ... and so on.
Through Friday, in-state teams stood 75-114 in their conferences, following a pattern that doesn’t match the high school talent in the state.
Imagine: When Northwestern went 10-8 in 2017, it was the Wildcats’ only plus-.500 conference finish in 54 years. Northern Illinois has had two overall winning seasons since 2007. DePaul shows 15 straight losing records in the Big East, producing 46 wins in 15 seasons.
Mediocrity has gotten out of hand.
Money talksWhile the Illinois athletic department’s debt — in excess of $300 million — is a concern, Illini fund-raising remains incredibly strong, and the 2021 budget report is encouraging on multiple fronts.
According to Big Ten open records forwarded by The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman, Josh Whitman’s department lost just $3.2 million in the last fiscal year, lowest among 12 members providing information. With pandemic-restricted football attendance a major factor, Ohio State lost $68 million, Michigan $47 million and Iowa $42 million ... and on down to Purdue ($8 million) and Illinois.
At the same time, the SEC distributed $54.6 million in media rights to 14 member schools (up $9 million).
That is noteworthy because the Big Ten always sweeps past the SEC in distributions. With Jim Delany’s latest deal expiring in 2023, the Big Ten is currently in media negotiations and welcomes NBC into the mix with ESPN, FOX and CBS for a bidding war that could exceed $1.1 billion.
NBC is particularly feisty with the NHL coming off the books, and CBS loses SEC rights after the 2023-24 school year. Neither the ACC nor the Big 12 (with Texas and Oklahoma leaving) can compete with the Big Ten for top network slots.
Don’t be surprised to look up in a few years and see Illinois receiving $70 million — or considerably more — in Big Ten media distributions.
Just a decade ago, Ron Guenther’s total revenue was $71.6 million with a Big Ten distribution of $23.5 million.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com