The Big Ten West is the perfect football division. Not the best, maybe.
But perfect for the participants.
It will be a criminal act — a felony, no less — to trash this half-conference after 2023 because as each September has rolled around, millions of backers for these seven universities believed in their hearts and right down to their bone marrow that they can finish on top.
Since 2017, Wisconsin and Northwestern each won two West titles, Iowa prevailed last year, Minnesota missed in 2019 despite going 11-2 overall and Illinois now finds itself on the precipice after reaching 4-1 in league play with a convincing 26-9 triumph at sold-out Nebraska on Saturday.
You won’t find this kind of balance elsewhere. Certainly not with Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten East, not in the SEC with Alabama in the West and Georgia in the East, not with Clemson ruling the Atlantic Division and the ACC itself.
As for the Big 12 and Pac-12, they’re simply too unwieldy without divisions. Already dead in the water out West are Cal, Colorado, Stanford, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Arizona and Arizona State.
Within their grasp
But here at Illinois, years of failure have been sustained by what has always been viewed as a reachable goal. And it’s all the more reachable after another dominant day at Nebraska.
In fact, if the Illini manage to win their next two home dates with Michigan State on Dad’s Day, and Purdue on Senior Day, they are assured of reaching the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis.
They trailed the Cornhuskers briefly at 9-6 on a 56-yard catch-and-run by 6-foot-7 tight end Travis Vokolek early in the second quarter. From that point, the Nebraska possessions resulted in an interception, a punt, a knee at halftime, a punt, an interception, a punt, a lost fumble, a punt and another punt.
It was no contest, the Huskers becoming particularly inept after quarterback Casey Thompson left the game with a hand injury in the second quarter. Without Thompson, and with Big Ten receiving leader Trey Palmer managing one short reception all day, Nebraska made just two first downs in the last 39 minutes.
Imagine: This No. 1-ranked Illinois defense has permitted just 17 points in the second half of eight games.
And it was a complementary “no contest” because the offense also did its job with Tommy DeVito completing 20 of 22 passes, nation-leading rusher Chase Brown cracking 100 yards again (149), Isaiah Williams turning nine receptions into 93 yards and an opening TD, and Caleb Griffin putting the kick back into kickoffs.
Getting defensive
It’s difficult to know who to credit with a defense so stifling. Illinois ran its interception total to 15 with three more, the second one turning momentum as Sydney Brown quieted the huge crowd with a 37-yard return to the 11. Chase Brown took it from there in two plays, and that 13-9 lead would soon be extended.
Just before halftime, Luke Ford’s 17-yard TD catch was nullified but DeVito came right back with a 12-yard TD strike to Chase Brown. It was 20-9 at the break and no more touchdowns were scored as coach Bret Bielema became conservative, settling for a field goal on 4th-and-1 at the 18 late in the third quarter.
“They had their moment (early) and we withstood it,” Bielema said. “We took out one of the best receivers in college football (in Palmer). Every Big Ten win is a big deal.”
Division talk
Next year will be last for this Big Ten setup.
In 2024, insiders are reporting Big Ten divisions will be dropped (or drastically changed) with the addition of Southern California and UCLA, even as those conference switches receive objections from Trojan/Bruin fans, students, athletes in other sports, 10 other Pac-12 members, California legislators and the 10-campus California education system.
Most advance talk now points toward a cumbersome 16-team Big Ten. One big conference without divisions. Why? Because money talks and it will presumably allow more Big Ten teams to qualify for the 12-team national playoff.
But it will chill the fandom by mid-season for those in the lower half of those lengthy standings.
Note that the NFL has 32 teams, and they’re broken down into eight four-team divisions. All the Chicago Bears have to do to reach the playoffs is finish ahead of the Packers, Vikings and Lions (who knows; maybe someday they will). And your favored Chicago Cubs are in a five-team baseball division with St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
It doesn’t always work but these professional leagues have figured out the best way to set up divisions to maintain hopes and produce late-season games that matter.
That isn’t possible in a 16-team conference without divisions.