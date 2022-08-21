ESPN and Fox’s Colin Cowherd drive me crazy with quarterback blather.
It’s almost like no other football position matters. Blah, blah, the TV analysts careen from one QB to another, their offseason workouts, their 7-on-7 drills.
You might see their grocery list. If Aaron Rodgers combs his hair differently, it’s a 15-minute segment. Tom Brady has taken some personal time off, and it’s a national crisis. Is the Deshaun Watson mess finally resolved?
It’s surprising that only 16 of the last 20 Heisman Trophy winners have been quarterbacks.
Somewhere along the line, everyone should be reminded that it’s a team game. That evasive wide receivers can “make” a quarterback. That line blocking is critical.
But it always winds back to the quarterback.
Quarterback recruiting failures
Which brings us to Illinois. The search for a pinpoint passer has been a never-ending struggle. Maybe you’ve heard the numbers and, if you haven’t, you’ll read it twice.
In a 20-year period, six Illinois coaches have handed scholarships to 28 high school quarterbacks.
Juice Williams and Nathan Scheelhaase were four-year starters. That’s pretty much it.
Reilly O’Toole was a valuable backup when Oklahoma State transfer Wes Lunt was injured in 2014. Jeff George Jr. and Chayce Crouch started five games apiece in the 2-10 season of 2017.
Of those 28 preps, some, like Eddie McGee, contributed in multiple ways, but more than 20 have been unqualified quarterback failures.
In the past 10 years, several received starting opportunities but, in the end, Aaron Bailey, Crouch, George, Jimmy Fitzgerald, Eli Peters, Dwayne Lawson, Cam Thomas, Matt Robinson, M.J. Rivers, Deuce Spann and Samari Collier left early, and Isaiah Williams moved over to become a captain and the Illini’s leading receiver.
Freshman Donovan Leary, currently sidelined two weeks with a “minor procedure,” faces the realization that the last 11 prep quarterback recruits were replaced by transfers in Lunt, AJ Bush, Brandon Peters and, as of now, the team’s top-three quarterbacks in Tommy DeVito (Syracuse), Art Sitkowski (Rutgers) and Ryan Johnson (Northern Michigan).
There’s always the portal
Where high school recruiting runs adrift, the transfer portal offers a lifeline.
It provides a new opportunity for an Illini program that has seen old-style recruiting reach a near-collapsed state in the last quarter-century (what else explains a 26-year record of 111-196?).
It’s no longer customary for athletes to enroll, work their way up the depth chart and leave with a diploma after four years.
This Illini football roster shows 26 athletes who began college elsewhere.
And 15 of those are part of my projected 44-man two-deep.
Among these are the top-two quarterbacks, running back Chase Brown (Western Michigan), tight end Luke Ford (Georgia), wide receiver Brian Hightower (Miami), junior-college guards Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler, linebackers Calvin Hart Jr. (North Carolina State) and Isaac Darkangelo (Northern Michigan), defensive backs Terrell Jennings (Minnesota State) and Tailon Leitzsey (Missouri Baptist), edge rusher Alec Bryant (Virginia Tech) and interior linemen Raashaan Wilkins (Vanderbilt) and TeRah Edwards (Northwestern).
But will it work?
In addition, the Illini have important former walk-ons like center Alex Pihlstrom and tight ends Tip Reiman and Michael Marchese. Pihlstrom and Marchese are sixth-year members like tackle Alex Palczewski, who is possibly going to earn more career starts than anyone in college history (currently at 52) when his college career ends.
And then there’s punter Hugh Robertson, a former Australian soldier and police office who graduated from high school in 2011, and Magnus Møller, a 310-pound lineman from Denmark.
You might call all this a bases-clearing effort toward a quick rebuild.
Question is: Will Bret Bielema construct a successful program without more successful high school recruiting?
As of now, the commitment list for 2023 finds Illinois 13th among 14 Big Ten schools and No. 54 nationally ... which means the transfer-emphasis plan of action will continue indefinitely.