Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Less than 15 months ago, a frustrated Illinois freshman made what turned out to be a life-changing $8 million decision.
Seeing little likelihood for extensive basketball minutes at Illinois, Brandin Podziemski chose the transfer portal and, in landing at Santa Clara, performed so spectacularly that he shared West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors with Gonzaga great Drew Timme.
Carrying that into professional workouts this spring, he shot up the draft board and was tabbed No. 19 overall by the Golden State Warriors during the first round of the NBA draft on June 22.
That earned him a guaranteed, three-year contract which, by NBA rules, allows variances of 20 percent either way on that $8 million.
In 33 years since Kendall Gill was drafted No. 5 in 1990, only two Illini have gone higher: No. 3 Deron Williams in 2005 and No. 11 Meyers Leonard in 2012. This was a stunner.
Lost amid the shuffle
Yes, the questions nag. And nag. How could such a superb talent escape Brad Underwood’s clutches? How could a team so lacking in long-range shooting miss on a 44-percent bomber? Did the looming presence of Terrence Shannon Jr. and Mathew Mayer chase him off?
First of all, Podziemski departed in mid-April last year. Shannon arrived later and Mayer didn’t enter the portal until May 2.
But a clear-thinking Podziemski saw the writing on the wall, acknowledging later that it was obvious he was not in the forefront of Underwood’s thinking. He departed almost unnoticed from a Big Ten championship team that lost veterans Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Alfonso Plummer, and transfers Jacob Grandison, Omar Payne, Andre Curbelo and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk.
All eight members in that last paragraph played more minutes than Podziemski did during the 2021-22 season for the Illini, as did classmates Luke Goode and RJ Melendez and then-sophomore Coleman Hawkins.
Podziemski’s only noteworthy contribution came at Northwestern when, with Illinois trailing 46-40 in the last eight minutes, he hit a layup and a three-pointer to spark a 59-56 comeback win. Four days later, in an 80-67 defeat of Wisconsin, he didn’t play at all. Those field goals at Northwestern were two of eight he produced all season as he averaged just over four minutes in 16 of the 33 games.
Path to Illinois
Questions always festered around Podziemski and his relationship with basketball. Pushed by his father, John Podziemski, he concentrated on pitching until the eighth grade, and he had the look of a promising southpaw pitcher.
But he personally favored basketball in high school, even as scouts avoided his so-so competition at St. John’s Northwestern Academy in Wisconsin. He was tough and competitive but didn’t flash jaw-dropping athleticism.
With COVID-19 limitations partly to blame, he had no scholarship offers in September 2020. Word circulated that his summer AAU team had shaky relations with the Badger staff, meaning that he was open to offers.
Still, in his own words, Podziemski “didn’t play well that summer” and recalled that Antonio Curro, a travel program organizer, evaluated him with the comment: “You’re not good enough.”
Overnight, he got serious, altered his workout routine and caught fire, averaging 35.1 points as a high school senior and earning Wisconsin Player of the Year honors.
Even so, doubts were raised whether late offers from Kansas and Kentucky were serious, and he elected to sign on with Illinois. But, as noted above, Underwood had a Big Ten championship crew operating around Cockburn, so he languished as a plebe.
Closing argument
Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek apparently knows how to develop pros. Just a year earlier, 6-foot-6 Jalen Williams was the NBA’s No. 12 pick.
With Williams gone, Sendek landed Podziemski and put the ball in his hands ... to the tune of 460 shot attempts. The lefty played 36 minutes per game, hit 81 of 185 three-pointers (43.8 percent), averaged 19.9 points and 8.8 rebounds, and dished out 117 assists.
Meanwhile, in the more defense-minded Big Ten, Shannon launched 360 field goals and Mayer 327 for an Illinois team sadly lacking in three-point accuracy (30.9 percent).
My final analysis on “the one that got away” is as follows: (1) Athletes often make major jumps in their sophomore seasons, and Podziemski represents a breakthrough squared; (2) there had been no strong practice indications that he was on the brink and (3) he found a school willing to turn him loose, which might not have happened with the Shannon-Mayer-Hawkins emphasis at Illinois.
Now, he’ll be looking for shots on a veteran NBA squad featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, a trio that averaged 68.4 points for the Warriors last season.
There are questions but, with him, there always are.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com