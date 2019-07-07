Facing adversity, you and I would never give up. Never! We honor Anthony McAuliffe, the U.S. Army general whose famous response to a German surrender ultimatum in World War II was, “Nuts!”
However, surrounded by overwhelming forces and with no reasonable alternative, we might be advised to think again. Sometimes you’re just whipped. Can somebody locate a white flag?
Which shall be raised today on the subject of immediate eligibility for first-time collegiate basketball transfers. No strings. Immediate.
Those of us in the Jim Delany camp, having been reared in full belief of the amateur code — and a hallucination that loyalty matters — find ourselves overwhelmed.
Free ‘em up and let ‘em play. Anywhere they want. Call this my concession speech. What follows are the multiple reasons why the old restrictive system no longer works.
The befuddling portal
The NCAA once held that freshmen needed a year in residence to acclimate themselves to college and set their academic base because, after all, the classroom should be their first priority (no laughter, please). So the rookie Nick Weatherspoon of the early 1970s had to sit out. And throughout history, transfers were deemed to need that same year in residence until ... well, it keeps changing.
At one time, coaches could block transfers. Then the process became more lenient. Graduates were freed. A few other athletes with legitimate complaints were granted waivers. More recently, clever lawyers figured out how to manipulate the athletes’ petitions, in response to which the NCAA conducted meetings last month to again stiffen the regulations on immediate eligibility ... tightening them to the point where it would take a law degree to decipher them.
What was confusing became incomprehensible.
Coaches aren’t limited
By my count, 56 Division I men’s basketball teams will have a new head coach this season, many of those men walking out on multi-year, multi-million dollar contacts for longer deals ... which they routinely leave at their discretion.
This is John Beilein’s fifth major move (from Michigan to the Cavaliers). Mick Cronin, Buzz Williams and Eric Musselman come quickly to mind.
So, yes, the coaches have what is essentially free agency. What’s fair for the goose ...
And by the way, while scholarships are now guaranteed for four years, coaches can easily “chase off” players they don’t want. Tell a young man that he doesn’t fit your plans, and see how long it takes him to skedaddle (and he might obtain immediate eligibility for mistreatment).
Is “free agency” chaotic?
It would be wild, to be sure. We’re already creeping up on 1,000 transfers per year among 4,500 squadmen on 347 Division 1 teams.
But look what’s happening at the next level. The NBA has stolen the sports spotlight with more than $3 billion being expended by the 30 teams on free agents, trades and extended contracts. Baseball is ongoing, and football is heating up, but the talk on ESPN is basketball ... NBA basketball in July.
With dozens and dozens of players changing uniforms, we are witnessing a massive realignment of NBA talent. Which only makes the league more interesting with 10 or 12 teams that now expect to contend in what projects as the most balanced NBA race in years. Sometimes, madness is good.
How will this turn out?
You can’t blame the coaches for resisting. And the 14 coaches in the Big Ten are backed by a powerful contingent of athletic directors and administrators who will fight “free agency” with the same vigor that they try to prevent any more of their (upcoming) $56 million in annual per-team distributions from landing in the hands of the players.
But these short-term inhabitants, the players, are making an ever-stronger case, particularly with the transfer portal providing inconsistent or incomprehensible results. Public opinion is swaying.
And here’s another point: High school stars are besieged with dozens of offers, many of which aren’t really legitimate. These teenagers are often confused and misled in making their choices, and those decisions aren’t always best for them. Sometimes they need to readjust, to find a more appropriate landing spot.
My conclusion is that there are more reasons to allow immediate eligibility for one-time transfers, than not to. Hey, it’s permitted in other college sports. Why not basketball?
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.