Like a surprising number of those attending July AAU basketball events, Kansas coach Bill Self tested positive for COVID-19 late last month.
With no serious symptoms, this may be the least of the concerns for the former Illinois coach.
Like basketball stalwarts Arizona, LSU and others, Kansas enters yet another school year with uncertainty surrounding the school’s NCAA tournament status.
Oh, you doubt that? Well, of course you do. September will mark four years since scandals unearthed by FBI wiretaps assured us that a half-dozen or more programs were headed for roundball purgatory.
Hey, they caught ‘em red-handed. In particular, Self’s telephone conversations made clear his connection (and encouragement) with adidas runners who paid his Kansas players. The Jayhawks faced — and still face — five Level 1 allegations labeled “egregious and severe.” More than $3 million spent in legal maneuvering is an accepted “cost of doing business” at Kansas.
Hold off on Big Ten speculationFurthermore, the Kansas administration has demonstrated its willing involvement by handing Self a “lifetime contract,” specifying that he would not be fired due to any ongoing infractions matter.
With a history of repeat violations — 11 years of probation, four years banned from TV — theirs is a well-earned reputation as a “basketball outlaw.”
Forgetting football, which ranks at the bottom of the Power Five conferences, and forgetting the school’s near-bottom standing among the academic elites in the Association of American Universities, is this a university that Big Ten presidents and chancellors would vote into membership?
If you answer “yes,” you know something about these Big Ten leaders that has escaped me.
No real fear in NCAAMeanwhile, on the once-feared NCAA enforcement front, it twiddles along like a toothless, yawning tiger.
Those who sidestepped regulations haven’t been penalized, encouraging those who now ponder exaggerations within the name, image and likeness opportunities.
What happened? Could upcoming NCAA rulings on past violations be analogous to reversals in marijuana decisions, whereby prior convictions are expunged because of new laws legalizing what was previously illegal?
“It’s not the same,” Urbana lawyer J. Steven Beckett said. “We don’t have the same due process with the NCAA as in the courts. Bribery is different.”
So, time clouds our memories as these NCAA bribery cases are lurking on the books. We are witnessing the horribly delayed and inept manner in which they’re being adjudicated. This is the result of a new system in which the NCAA Committee on Infractions has relinquished rulings to a five-person panel called the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP), from which there is no appeal.
Wait and seeThe IARP was created in 2018. So far, the new organization has been busy (busy?) covering the same ground as the previous NCAA enforcement staff.
There may be a decision this year, or maybe next year. Until evidence surfaces, we must conclude that cheating paid for Kansas and fellow conspirators North Carolina State, LSU, Arizona, Louisville, Memphis and Oklahoma State. Four Black assistant coaches have been picked out and punished, but that’s about it.
Unlike most businesses that thrive on their reputations, tarnished stature and tournament uncertainty don’t seem to bother prospective basketball recruits (early rankings have Kansas at No. 4). As we saw, Cade Cunningham enrolled at Oklahoma State a year ago as the school was banned from postseason, but the Cowboys appealed and competed while the appeal awaited resolution.
That’s the tainted world of college basketball.