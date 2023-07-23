All-time Northwestern great Pat Fitzgerald is caught in the middle.
On one hand, he is claiming through his attorney that he was unaware of the disgraceful hazing that caused Northwestern to quash the remaining $42 million on his coaching contract.
On the other hand, he is among those named in civil suits by football players hazed under his watch. Somewhere between a Friday dump and a Monday awakening, the lid blew off in Evanston.
Now, dozens of former Wildcat players are emerging to reveal their sordid secrets about a degrading culture that has spread to baseball, softball and volleyball.
It has quickly grown apparent that Fitzgerald, a 17-year head coach with 11 football victories over Illinois, isn’t alone in the Blame Game.
Former athletic director Jim Phillips, commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is among the scattershot of school leaders accused by one of the plaintiffs, John Doe 2.
Yes, NU’s hazing tradition goes back for decades, with a particular emphasis on preseason practices in Kenosha, Wis., where some of the activities were most grievous. Showers there turned into dehumanizing games — nude pull-ups and worse — that went far beyond traditional hazing.
Legal matters
Civil trials tend to get nastier and more debilitating over time, so Northwestern’s next move will surely involve settlements wherever possible. Those claiming long-term effects will probably receive payments.
As a former star linebacker there, Fitzgerald could not have been oblivious to locker room shenanigans. But while he is guilty of oversight, there is as yet no evidence that he knew the extent — THE EXTENT — of the hazing problem ... that it had entered the realm of “coerced sexual acts.”
Poor Northwestern! This scandal will (1) not end quickly, (2) be terribly costly, (3) delay, if not squelch, the $800 million stadium renovation, (4) impact recruiting, (5) encourage the anti-sport segment on campus and (6) multiply fan indifference and on-field difficulties for a football program already residing in the Big Ten cellar.
A cash cow
Notre Dame donors, supporters and institutional leaders have religiously treasured football independence, and that won’t change as the Irish enter negotiations for an extension to their television contract.
Their NBC deal for home games extends through this season and next, and they can expect a large jump from their meager (by comparison) numbers.
They are surrounded by Big Ten members who will receive $62.3 million apiece in 2023 and, according to hard-to-believe estimates by Navigate Corp., will jump to $75 million in 2025 and $90 million in 2027.
Meanwhile, the Irish receive something over $26 million yearly as the contract runs down, which is the NBC income plus a smaller slice of Atlantic Coast Conference distributions.
Notre Dame’s upcoming schedule will draw eyeballs with Ohio State, Southern California, Stanford and Navy on tap, along with Clemson and five other ACC schools.
The 2024 schedule softens, with Notre Dame dropping Clemson and Ohio State, and adding longtime rival Purdue.
Point is: Notre Dame scheduling allows for independence and that status won’t change as long as the affiliate arrangement with the ACC allows for favorable football scheduling and upgraded TV income in 2025.
Football independence is a lot more important to Notre Dame than the dollars.
See you in Indy
Big Ten meetings open Wednesday in Indianapolis and, as we’ll see, media experts will be slow to jump aboard the Illini train.
They are mindful that “the best team in the Western Division” last year faltered against Indiana, Michigan State and Purdue, and failed to finish a near upset at Michigan ... mindful that on the infrequent occasions when Illinois came alive (2001 and 2007), the program quickly reverted ... mindful that the No. 1 team in pass defense efficiency lost key stars in the NFL draft.
Some favor Iowa’s Hawkeyes in the Western Division, pointing to a strong defense and quality transfers (Michigan’s Cade McNamara at QB). Other pollsters like Wisconsin, with first-year coach Luke Fickell catching their fancy.
Bret Bielema has media respect, having won nine Big Ten games in two seasons, and having lost by 10 points or less in eight of nine others. As we’ve seen, Illinois has become fiercely competitive game after game.
This is their last chance to take advantage of the divisional opportunity before the Big Ten becomes vastly more difficult in its 16-team no-divisions plan.