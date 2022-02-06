In their lifelong quest for consistency, coaches in the basketball era of Bob Knight, Gene Keady and Lou Henson were initially reluctant to embrace the three-point shot.
Nationally, college teams took fewer than 10 per game (9.2) in the 1986-87 season. Coaches were wary of gunners who might be hot one day and cold the next. You couldn’t predict the nightly results from 19 feet, 9 inches in 1986-87 any more than from 22 feet, 13/4 inches at present.
Knight complained publicly but, with Indian’s eventual national champions trailing Illinois 69-67 in the final seconds on March 1, 1987, he shunned penetration in favor of marksman Steve Alford for an all-or-nothing trey ... that missed.
Times have changedAlford made 107 of 202 treys on that NCAA championship team, going 7 for 10 from beyond the arc in the 74-73 title-game win over Syracuse. In that game, only one other trey was attempted by Indiana.
And three years later, the Hoosiers’ all-time leading scorer, Calbert Cheaney, led the team with less than one make per game (25 in 29 outings; he was more prolific later).
Check these Purdue stats. Under Keady, Woody Austin led with 33 three-pointers in 1990 and the great Glenn Robinson with 32 in 1993, roughly one per game.
Times change. Carsen Edwards sank 281 in three Purdue seasons ending in 2019. As we’ll see Tuesday when the Illini visit Mackey Arena, coach Matt Painter has standout centers but nevertheless lets Sasha Stipanovic (62 of 148) and teammates seek threes.
And here’s a note on Iowa. Tom Davis’ Hawkeyes sank 89 of 312 treys in 28 games in 1990 and, 20 years later, Iowa converted 239 of 753 in 31 games.
That’s nearly three times as many made three-pointers. And when Fran McCaffery arrived the following year, the Hawkeyes became even more free to let fly.
Three years ago, Iowa drained 15 of 21 treys (71 percent) in splattering Illinois 95-71.
A tale of three seasonsWhich brings us Brad Underwood’s 17-5 Illini. In terms of the three-point shot, it has been three seasons: down, then up, then a lingering streak of mediocrity (until Saturday).
Season 1: Without 7-foot Kofi Cockburn in three of the first four games, Illinois stumbled along and lost to Marquette and Cincinnati, the latter by going 3 for 22 (13.6 percent) from three-point range.
Season 2: With Trent Frazier snapping an early 0-for-12 three-point slump and Alfonso Plummer replacing Andre Curbelo in the lineup, Illinois drew national attention in shooting 44 percent (106 of 239) during a nine-game binge. That included 16 treys in the 83-79 loss to Arizona on Dec. 11 and a school record 18 long ones in the 106-48 rout of St. Francis (Pa.) a week later.
During one stretch, the Illini sank 37 of 66. They seemed unstoppable. But it wouldn’t go on forever. The free wheelers of December resembled the Blind Mice in January.
Season 3: After topping 40 percent eight times in a torrid stretch of nine game, the Illini lost their touch. Maybe Big Ten guarding is tighter.
Certainly they missed Cockburn in the loss at Maryland and the 56-55 win over Michigan State. Whatever it was, Illinois carried a 9-2 conference record to Indiana on Saturday despite a sub-par 31.5 percent on treys through eight games.
Hot at the right timeJacob Grandison never made more than two three-pointers in a January game. In the eight games prior to Saturday, Frazier was 19 of 62, Plummer 21 of 60, Grandison 14 of 45, Coleman Hawkins 1 of 9 and Da’Monte Williams, who shot 54.7 percent (35 of 64) last season, 5 of 18.
Not good. Exactly what the old coaches feared.
Then on Saturday, the Hoosiers took a 46-42 second-half lead just as Luke Goode and Frazier — to the immense pleasure of an ear-splitting packed house — released consecutive air balls. At that point, the Illini were 4 of 16 from the arc and giving off no vibes that they would finish with a 32-11 spurt for a 74-57 triumph.
What happened? Grandison shook free for consecutive threes, and the Illini sank six of their last seven treys while keeping the Hoosiers flummoxed with steady feeds to Cockburn.
In making 10 of 23 three-pointers, the Illini shot over 40 percent for the first time since Jan. 4, and they outscored Indiana 30-9 from the arc.
It’ll probably take more 40 percent three-point shooting to keep pace with Purdue on Tuesday night. The positive aspect is that by feeding Cockburn, opposing defenses are often thrown out of kilter, creating three-point openings for Frazier and a gang not known for their bashfulness.
