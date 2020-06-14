College sports
have key role
Newly empowered athletes are aboard a rollicking sidecar in the national Black Lives Matter movement.
Northwestern’s union efforts were rejected in 2016, but the campus groundswell was apparent before the May-June marches exploded. Count the ways.
— Despite coaches’ widespread disapproval, athletes in revenue-producing sports have gained mobility via a transfer revolution (850 in Division I basketball portal), which will reach new heights of chaos in 2021 when eligible first-time transfers are assured of immediate eligibility.
— A few blue-chippers desirous of skipping college can earn hundreds of thousands by joining a new G League all-star basketball team directly out of high school.
— Having been granted a cost-of-education stipend (beyond scholarship) in 2015, athletes will soon have access to endorsements and other personal earnings based on their name, image and likeness. The Power 5 conferences have asked a responsive Congress to pass national legislation to sidetrack the confusing NIL laws prescribed by individual states.
— Whereas Iowa’s “culture” was considered at the heart of its football success, it is now being questioned. Sports Illustrated columnist Pat Forde described the Hawkeyes as a “football echo chamber” based on two decades under Kirk Ferentz and his closely attached staff.
Complaints by former players led to the suspension of weight coach Chris Doyle (56 transferred out between 2012 and 2017), and Ferentz now seems willing to accept change. As example, he disallowed players to engage in social media contact, then permitted one preapproved tweet per week, and in an overnight switch, gave full clearance.
— With black athletes dominating the two main sports, the BLM steamroller has gained carefully-crafted support from department leaders everywhere. And football players from Georgia Tech, LSU and Missouri ignited voter enrollment movements that could turn Nov. 3 into a sports holiday.
Let’s look at Illinois
Josh Whitman’s operation resides dead-center in the UI House of Diversity.
And no football program has better standing against institutional racism than the Illini. Counting Lovie Smith, there are eight black coaches out of 11, approximating the percentage of regulars on 130 Division 1 football teams.
Unlike many coaches of the past, Smith is a father figure who “keeps his cool.” He does not demean, bully or use borderline racial insults to drive his athletes. Nor does he permit assistants to use that outdated approach.
We can debate his on-field performance — an NCAA football rating last week listed Smith, who is 8-28 in conference play, as 12th among 14 Big Ten coaches — but there are no questions about the way he runs his business.
And he could be in the forefront of “transfer recruiting” as that becomes increasingly prevalent.
Chance to make real change
In the big picture, college football and basketball are critical to the quest for equality because of their popularity and the connection to advance learning. They comprise a plank in the platform for social change.
Whatever else is attempted nationally, whether it is reshuffling the finances of police departments or electing BLM supporters to office, an essential vehicle for positive long-term change is education.
These marches are, in great part, youth movements. And when the marches are calmed, the world will be carried forward by people of substance and knowledge. If there are 450,000 collegiate athletes moving through the pipeline, they can be part of the lifeblood.