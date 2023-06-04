In the money sports of men’s basketball and football, the Illini haven’t been competitive for five-star high school prospects.
Of 16 players who’ll enroll or turn pro on 247Sports’ men’s basketball list, Kentucky landed three, Duke two and the Big Ten slipped in for a pair, with Xavier Booker at Michigan State and Mackenzie Mgbako at Indiana. The Rivals list is larger (22) but featuring those same names.
This is typical of past years, just as football’s five-stars tend to favor perennial winners Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.
Illinois has kept its head above water by developing mostly three-stars and retaining those athletes who attain stardom over time.
We saw that when football coach Bret Bielema — with help from what he’s said publicly this offseason in the form of “a couple hundred thousand dollars” of name, image and likeness money — influenced the return of Isaiah Williams, Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph Jr., Isaiah Adams and Julian Pearl for another year.
Similarly, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins were tempted but chose another season of college basketball. With their return, Illinois projects on the edge of the Top 25 — they’ll move up or fall with early season results — and behind only favorites Michigan State and Purdue going into Big Ten play.
Hoop it upMuch as Illinois needed Baylor-bound point guard RayJ Dennis, the two Illini veterans are more important because they offer continuity and all-around skills. Shannon provides much-needed scoring for a team that last season was lacking offensively. Hawkins provides help at center where Dain Dainja can’t be expected to play more than 25 minutes, if that.
Jeremiah Williams, who sat out last year at Iowa State with an Achilles injury, hooked on with Brad Underwood after Dennis made his announcement late Thursday morning.
Multiple questions surround Williams:
(1) With all 13 positions filled, has Illinois completed its recruiting for this year? And if not, does that mean someone currently listed won’t be traveling to Spain in August for the team’s overseas trip?
(2) Will Williams be 100 percent healthy after a serious Achilles injury in October? His Iowa State coach, T.J. Otzelberger, has expressed uncertainty. And if he plays, will Williams’ playmaking and defense more than offset what has been a subpar shooting history?
(3) Since this is Williams’ third school (he played two seasons at Temple), will he need a waiver to gain eligibility? And might others successfully challenge the multi-transfer rule limitation in the courts ... where the NCAA seemingly tends to lose?
Age analysisAs we analyze the upcoming basketball season, we should not overlook the likely improvement of athletes as they move out of their teens and through their early 20s.
As example, an impressive number of Illini greats enjoyed banner seasons in their fifth year out of high school. Heading this group are all-time scoring leader Deon Thomas, Doug Altenberger, Anthony Welch, Kenny Battle, Ken Norman, Jerry Hester, Rayvonte Rice and, more recently, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams.
Going back to World War II, Gene Vance and the Whiz Kids enrolled in the fall of 1940 and completed their college careers in 1947 ... along with many others.
The Illini will embark on the season with former Syracuse and Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier at 24 years old, while Shannon, Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon are 23.
What about Harmon?So Underwood’s upcoming seventh Illini team stacks up as one of the oldest in recent college history, due in great part to the 2020-21 season that “doesn’t count” because of COVID-19.
Not much has been said about Harmon, a native Chicagoan who led Utah Valley to a 15-3 record in the Western Athletic Conference last season. He closed out last season on a roll, scoring 32 points in an NIT win over New Mexico, and following that with 18 against Colorado and 17 versus Cincinnati, both wins.
Guerrier and Domask have had comparable high moments. This will be a sharp contrast to last season when Illinois was one of the youngest rosters, with an unresolved point guard situation because freshman Skyy Clark departed at midseason (now at Louisville) and freshman Jayden Epps (now at Georgetown) never quite fit the position.
Point guard remains unresolved. Italian rookie Niccolo Moretti is a mystery and Jeremiah Williams is uncertain.
Might Harmon make the switch?
But it’s still two months before the trip to Spain, and five months until the November opener.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com