All they that take up the sword ...
This proverb might also apply to basketball’s three-point shot: live by treys today, die by misguided missiles tomorrow. There is a tsunami of results in this regard.
Hot one day, frigid the next.
Or maybe, if your favorites have recovered from a myopic 3-for-22 show against Cincinnati to shoot 43.6 percent in the last eight games, you’re steady enough to risk heavy pumping from beyond the arc.
It is a daring approach but it’s working for Illinois, most significantly in the 16-trey outburst that nearly upset Arizona (an 83-79 loss).
Thanks in great part to opponents doubling Kofi Cockburn in the paint, Illinois has found perimeter openings to drain 46 three-pointers in the last three games, and exactly 100 in an eight-game burst.
Before concluding that they’re getting carried away, consider: (1) What the Illini are doing is commonplace; (2) in a 9-3 start, Illinois has attempted 317 long ones (made 126), which is miles shy of Eastern Kentucky’s 464 tries in 13 games; (3) roughly 100 Division 1 teams, including Villanova, Marquette and Georgia, have launched more than 300.
Diving into the numbersLast year, Da’Monte Williams shot 54.7 percent on 64 three-pointers (just over two attempts per game) for a team that checked in at 37 percent.
This year, Williams is a slow-starting 7 for 23, but three arc-shooting deadeyes — Jacob Grandison, Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier — show 51.0, 44.7 and 39.1 percent, respectively ... with Plummer rising off the bench to provide electric play after Andre Curbelo was sidelined in late November.
You could make the point that those three are better off seeking treys because their overall field-goal percentages are only slightly better at 53.3, 50.0 and 40.4.
Frazier has come all the way back from an early 0-for-12 run when he was dealing with multiple injuries (he’s still wearing a shoulder brace). He’d have two more treys if reviews hadn’t shown his big toe hadn’t caught the line shortly after halftime of Wednesday night’s 88-63 rout of Missouri.
Ultra-accurate shooting is nothing new for transfers Grandison and Plummer. Grandison led Holy Cross with 69 treys as a sophomore, and shot 41.5 percent for Illinois last year. In two seasons at Utah, Plummer shot 40 percent on threes, and led the Pac-12 in treys last year.
What happens when (and if) Curbelo returns? He will always have a place, but he’ll need to emphasize passing and be less assertive with perimeter shots, as his two-year stats on three-pointers (7 of 73) would necessitate.
Shifting to footballIt would have been a kick to see Bret Bielema’s football team play Wake Forest in Friday’s Gator Bowl.
Some say it would have been asking too much to bring the squad back from family Christmases on short notice. Undoubtedly, some seniors, figuring they had played their last game (a 47-14 defeat of Northwestern), might have declined.
But when Bielema heard Texas A&M pulled out, he was up for it. And hurried contacts with Illini players Wednesday afternoon made it clear that the squad would respond. So Bielema could have pulled it together if the Gator Bowl hadn’t been obliged to send a 5-7 Rutgers team to Jacksonville, Fla., ... based on a past Academic Progress Rate that should have nothing to do with bowl qualifications. Who’s idea was that, anyway?
Yes, if it can now work for Rutgers, it could have worked for Illinois. Bring ‘em back for Saturday meetings, practice Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and play Friday morning.
Why not? Football players like to play the game, and they would have had roughly the same preparation as is customary from Saturday to Saturday.
Bielema was poised by his telephone at mid-week, but it rang in Piscataway instead. Back to recruiting, Bret.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He could be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com