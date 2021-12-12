CHAMPAIGN — In this community, nothing quite matches the eardrum-numbing energy of 15,000-plus basketball fanatics losing all inhibitions on those special occasions when their Illini take on a national title contender.
That’s what we witnessed Saturday afternoon. No, it wasn’t the home court. It was the home crowd, swelling to delirious heights as Arizona caught a 19-point punch squarely on the chin, only to shake it off for an ultimate 83-79 triumph.
In actuality, this was not a clash between native Illinoisans and products of the Midlands’ desert. No, this was a high-level showdown between international semi-pros — eight Arizona members hail from other countries — and a host team built around leaders from Puerto Rico and Jamaica.
That’s how this game has evolved.
Check out the numbersWith unbeaten Arizona so tall and athletic, the Illini’s only chance came via the three-point shot, and three fifth-year students — Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison — nearly pulled it off. Those headband-wearing dead-eyes drained 16 three-pointers, just one short of the school record.
Trouble is, the Illini had to work hard for shots, what with the Wildcats draped all over Kofi Cockburn, whose 5-for-15 shooting and five turnovers explain why Illinois was outscored 42-16 in the paint.
The turnover bug, which has infected the thrice-beaten Illini in early games, was back at it. And if the Illini’s half-court defense was shoddy, the transition defense was even worse. As noted, Arizona seemed to score with ease (18-3 edge in fast breaks) with Montreal’s Bennedict Mathurin cashing 30 points and demonstrating why he’s the No. 6 pick in an early NBA mock draft.
Estonia’s Kerr Kriisa, who reversed himself out of the transfer portal after longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd replaced coach Sean Miller, broke down the Illinois defense with 19 counters, and Lithuania’s Azuolas Tebelis was right behind with 16.
Down to the wireThe game moved in fits and starts.
Frazier, whose mother is from Puerto Rico, ran wild with 14 points in turning a 24-18 deficit into a 37-24 lead. But 10 first-half turnovers allowed Arizona to close the gap and regain the lead after halftime. It was a thriller down the stretch and Cockburn, who had just six points in the first 32-plus minutes, came alive (he closed with 13 points and 13 rebounds) and gave Illinois its last lead at 76-75.
Then, with Arizona ahead 79-76 inside the last 30 seconds, Plummer held the ball, waiting for the alignment to set up for a chance to tie.
But he received a five-second close-guarding whistle ... the Puerto Rican transfer from Utah explaining that he didn’t know the rule.
Lingering concerns for IlliniWhere do they go from here? Arizona looks like a Pac-12 contender alongside UCLA and Southern Caifornia, and should move into the Top 10.
Illinois made it close via an explosion of three-pointers (44.4 percent made) that can’t be relied on. Not to that extent. Ballhandling remains a serious problem, and inability to prevent dribble penetration is a concern.
“That’s what pros look like,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “This was big boy basketball, and we’re not tough enough with the ball. That’s very disturbing. We can’t be outscored 42-16 in the paint with Kofi on our side.
“For a variety of reasons, we haven’t been able to practice the way we should. I have a tough time with softness. We need some smash-mouth, tough-consequence practices. We need to toughen up.”