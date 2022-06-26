Where once loyalty was deemed a valued trait, we have become desensitized by the incessant movement of college athletes.
Back in the 2015-16 basketball season, Illinois freshman guard Jalen Coleman-Lands averaged 10.3 points for John Groce’s 15-19 team, and avoided the ultimate team embarrassment by sinking a game-winning three-pointer to edge Chicago State in downtown Springfield.
But the Hoosier sharpshooter departed after Groce was fired in 2017, wore a jersey for DePaul, averaged 14.3 points at Iowa State, and subbed for NCAA champion Kansas to complete seven collegiate seasons. Seven!
And there are others, enough to make a cynic fret that loyalty is not only in short supply but unashamedly disdained.
It’s a numbers game
For the record, Sports Illustrated reported 2,669 football players entered the portal in an eight-month period leading up to the May 1 deadline. That computes to roughly 20 per team (Illinois had a similar number).
During this time, Nebraska added 14, Oklahoma had 13 transfers join and UCLA welcomed in 12 players from the portal while also signing 18, 22 and 12 freshmen, respectively. Nebraska’s four-year starter at quarterback, Adrian Martinez, moved to Kansas State.
Oklahoma lost two quarterbacks but landed a likely starter, Dillon Gabriel, from Central Florida. Quarterbacks were particularly mobile, the Illini watching Matt Robinson (Fresno State), Deuce Spann (Florida State) and a converted defensive back Coran Taylor seek greener pastures.
Purdue dealt with two perplexing mysteries. Safety Marvin Grant, No. 2 in team tackles, left a 9-4 club in favor of Kansas, a perennial train wreck (10-year record: 18 wins, 99 losses).
Meanwhile, the Boilermakers added wide receiver Charlie Jones, who was the Big Ten’s top return specialist at Western Division champion Iowa. Go figure.
On the hoops frontBack to basketball. With fans, it’s up close and personal. Lifelong allegiance to the “home team” comes natural.
Question is: Will this deep-seated backing continue when that same loyalty is in such short supply among those they support?
Earlier this month, the transfer portal listed more than 1,400 collegians making moves. Some sought playing time, others tested the financial (NIL) market.
New coaches at Missouri, LSU and Kansas State found themselves starting from scratch as their rosters were virtually wiped out. Former K-State coach Bruce Weber said 11 members of his 2021-22 roster had departed, matching the number at LSU (amid an NCAA Notice of Allegations), this before former Illini Adam Miller spun around and returned to Baton Rouge.
Like many others, Illinois has replenished after what is surely the biggest shakeup in Illini history. Ten scholarship players departed, with two to the pros (Kofi Cockburn and Austin Hutcherson), three due to expired eligibility (Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams) and five to the portal (Andre Curbelo, Brandin Podziemski, Jacob Grandison, Omar Payne and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk).
Golf’s problemThese grass-is-greener tendencies percolate everywhere. We just saw eight of the Top 50 golf professionals tapping into Saudi Arabia’s multi-billion “Public Investment Fund.”
These defectors, of course, are loners, not teammates — Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and others. Some had reputations already in question, in particular the 52-year-old Mickelson with millions in gambling losses and his insider trading illegalities.
It’s a tradeoff. The defectors are banned from PGA events and widely viewed as pariahs ... in exchange for millions of oil-sponsored dollars from one of the most ruthless monarchies in the world. Mickelson reportedly received $200 million for jumping, Johnson $150 million.
And the Saudi regime, rather than purchasing goodwill, discovered that mentions of the new tour simply revive discussions of their evils.
Yes, the defectors will make a quick grab for millions. But Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy said it best when he declined Saudi overtures “because it was the right thing to do.”
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com