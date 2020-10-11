As of this week, the Division I Council will consider a proposal whereby every college athlete will receive immediate eligibility as a first-time transfer.
The full membership is expected to vote favorably in January.
It has odd support. Most coaches, particularly in basketball, privately detest the “free market” idea and, by secret ballot, would vote it down.
But it might not be in their best interest to openly resist a plan that newly empowered players prefer. You see, even as a rapidly-transmitted virus diverts attention, we have embarked on an era dominated by student-athlete preferences ... count ‘em
... NIL income opportunities, increased stipends, flashy facilities to attract prospects, no more year-long sit-outs for transfers, a mandatory day off for voting and a willingness to take on domineering leaders like Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle (fired) and Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall (under investigation).
We have prematurely entered the “here one day, gone the next” period with the NCAA committee on waivers approving nearly every transfer request this fall.
The approach seems to be: “It’s gonna happen anyway so why not now.”
Dreamy idealists are viewing the steady disappearance of those athletes we once knew, those four-year students who attended a university to develop and learn, and carry those teachings throughout a productive life ... not necessarily to become a donor but to maintain a meaningful lifetime relationship with the school.
Football reunions can’t be the same when half of your top stars have divided school loyalties.
Lovie: This is workingIllini football coach Lovie Smith is a step ahead in this movement. Out of necessity.
With the UI showing just 14 football teams who have finished with a winning record in 53 seasons since the infamous “slush fund” setback in the late 1960s, and no winning records in the last eight years, Illinois has tumbled into the Big Ten’s bottom quadrant in terms of football attractiveness among high school prospects.
Furthermore, the state’s high schools have slipped in turning out Big Ten-caliber players, so it isn’t clear whether the Illini would be successful with even the best in-state players.
What is clear is that Smith’s ability to attract transfers provides a vastly superior and more mature athlete than he is otherwise able to entice.
“Based on need, we are seeing this work,” Smith said. “We have brought in some older and more mature players who are good guys on and off the field. And it is a basic part of college football going forward. We’ll continue to do it.”
Different paths to ChampaignThe Illini passing game is almost entirely built around transfers: Brandon Peters (Michigan) at quarterback, Luke Ford (Georgia) and Daniel Imatorbhebhe (USC) at tight end, and the sextet of Josh Imatorbhebhe (USC), Trevon Sidney (USC), Donny Navarro (Valparaiso), Brian Hightower (Miami), Khmari Thompson (Missouri) and Desmond Dan (New Mexico State) at receiver, making fans forget the unanticipated departure of Ricky Smalling.
Every UI football position is enhanced by transfers.
➜ Running back — Chase Smith (Western Michigan)
➜ Offensive line — Brevyn Jones (Mississippi State), Terry Zapf (Williams College) and Blake Jeresaty (Wofford, lost to shoulder surgery)
➜ Defensive line —300-pound starter Rod Perry (South Carolina State) and Anthony Shipton (Cerritos Junior College)
➜ Linebacker — starter Milo Eifler (Washington)
➜ Secondary — Derrick Smith (Miami) and Tailon Leitzsey (Missouri Baptist).
And both punters, all-star Blake Hayes and 27-year-old Hugh Robertson, hail from Australia.
With Jeresaty sidelined, the UI’s five starters in the offensive line are in-state products. But all 11 starters on defense are out-of-staters, and it could be 21 of 22 if Belleville West end Keith Randolph turns out to be the only front-line alternate there.
The lurking question: Will this Smith system of building a program around short-term transfers work in the long run? Based on history, the room is full of doubters, but the Negative Nellies are reminded that college football is entering a different era, and Smith has rocketed to the front of the new model.
When Peters fires that first pass to one of the Imatorbhebhe brothers, Illini fans won’t care about their background. Though a few might wonder where the next Peters will come from.