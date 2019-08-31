“Sometimes divorce is good.” —UI coach Lovie Smith

Illini grade vs. Akron: A- Scott Richey hands out grades for Illinois following its win against the Zips

CHAMPAIGN — Short of murder, everybody deserves a second look, a second chance.

Think back and be honest. Haven’t all of us gone too fast into a curve, skidded into a ditch and woke up needing an adjustment.

So it is with a key portion of the 2019 Illini football team. Seven who attended universities elsewhere played a part in Saturday’s 42-3 season-opening defeat of Akron at Memorial Stadium. They fitted into areas where the UI’s high school recruiting fell short. And of those seven, only guard Richie Petitbon (Alabama) is a senior.

“They haven’t played in awhile,” said Smith, “but what we saw (Saturday) was what we saw in practice.”

Transfer U

By now, talk has circulated that Michigan transfer Brandon Peters was cool and efficient, throwing three TD passes and running 20 yards for another, all in less than three quarters of play. He completed 14 passes, 13 more than he did as Shea Patterson’s backup at U-M last season.

He was aching to play. But that’s just part of the story at Transfer U.

Milo Eifler and Oluwole Betiku Jr. were brilliant with crunching tackles.

It’s been such a long wait for these one-time prep super-stars, nearly all of them buried in disappointment along the way.

“I couldn’t sleep,” said USC’s 250-pound Betiku, speaking for all of them.

“I just appreciate being on the field and being out there with my teammates. We’re all Illini now. I had my brothers beside me ... my family. I’ve never had that feeling before. We play for each other. I can’t wait to talk to my dad in Nigeria.”

Betiku was credited with 4.5 behind-the-line tackles, replacing Bobby Roundtree as the team’s premier pass rusher.

Welcome back

It is hard for us to fully appreciate what they’ve been through. Take Eifler. He was the No. 6 middle linebacker in the country as a prep. He expected big things at Washington. He spent 2016 as a redshirt there, played little in 2017 and sat out here last year.

Imagine his feelings when he drew the biggest defensive cheers with two rocking hits Saturday.

“It was play recognition and I was breaking on the ball,” he said. “It’s incredible to get to play again. I was nervous but confident. I really didn’t hear the cheers until later.”

Catching on

The standout of early August drills here was Trevon Sidney, No. 5. Then he missed nearly two weeks of practice with a hamstring pull, and he was behind Centennial’s Dominic Stampley (who, incidentally, began at Coffeyville CC) in Saturday’s starting lineup.

Sidney nabbed a 10-yard TD pass just after the quarter turn, of which he later said, “I haven’t scored since high school.”

Had he returned for a fourth year at USC, he and UI teammate Josh Imatorbhebhe could have been behind four top returnees and four elite freshmen in what is still a 14-man Trojan receiving corps. With a father who lived in Decatur, he is welcomed by family members just a few miles away.

Point is, these talented fellows are absolutely thrilled to have this new lease on life, and Lovie Smith is overjoyed to have them. They are vital to this team.