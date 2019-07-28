If you’re wondering — aren’t we all? — whether a long-awaited Illini football turnaround is doable after years of disappointment, let me mention: “Deluged by May-June wetness, a rainbow popped up.”
Wow, isn’t he the optimist! Well, it can happen. Just look at all the Illinois-related operations that, on the basis of coaching personalities and strategies, are turning lemons into lemonade. Count ‘em.
Former Eastern Illinois coach Dino Babers is obvious. Three previous Syracuse coaches were 49-85 when he took over, and he raised eyebrows by upsetting Clemson 27-24 in 2017 before attaining 10-3 last year, again threatening national champion Clemson in a 27-23 loss. That’s the same Babers who drew raves for his offensive skills as an assistant at Arizona, Texas A&M, UCLA and Baylor before taking EIU to 12-2 in 2013 and Bowling Green to 10-3 in 2015.
Last September, Army went to Norman and dominated the football for 87 plays to Oklahoma’s 40, only to lose in overtime, 28-21. Uplifting Army from the depths of 14 straight losses to Navy is Millikin grad Jeff Monken — he of this state’s coaching Monkens. He broke the Navy streak in 2016 and has now won three straight in the season-ending series. Using a ball-hogging triple option, the Black Knights have come alive with 21 wins in the last 26 games.
Coaches turning it around
Pat Fitzgerald is not a newcomer after 13 seasons but he’s the force behind remarkable developments at that school up north ... a school that fired Illini great Alex Agase in 1972, and went on to suffer 203 losses in a stretch of 250 games (18.8 winning percentage). Historically erratic, Northwestern has rebounded against the odds with Fitzgerald, peaking at 9-4 in 2008, 10-3 in 2012, 10-3 in 2015 and now, despite some stunning non-conference setbacks, showing a single loss to Michigan in the last 16 in-conference games. After failing to win a bowl game for 70 years, they’re on a three-bowl roll. Only question is: Where should they erect the Fitz statue alongside Lake Michigan?
Matt Campbell was the offensive secret behind Tim Beckman’s success at Toledo, leading to Beckman’s hiring at Illinois in 2012. Toledo quickly promoted Campbell, whose 35-15 audit caused Iowa State to call. With former UI assistants Alex Golesh and Nathan Scheelhaase on board, recruiting has picked up, and consecutive 8-5 seasons indicate the Cyclones are moving past their inconsistent history.
In 2021 and 2022, Virginia comes on the UI schedule just as the Cavaliers seem to be coming alive under Bronco Mendenhall. A loser in nine of the previous 10 seasons, they’ve climbed from 2-10 in 2016 to a respectable 8-5 in 2018, closing out with a 28-0 bowl shutout of South Carolina. This doesn’t stack up with Cavalier basketball, but it’s a nice climb from 2-10 to 8-5.
Similar situations to Illinois?
For the sixth time in seven years, Nebraska will serve on Sept. 21 as the UI’s opening Big Ten foe. The Cornhuskers are Big Ten West favorites chiefly because Scott Frost coached Central Florida, 0-12 in 2015, to the undefeated (13-0) heights in 2017. Imagine, 0-12 one year and 13-0 two years later.
Bam! Kentucky rocked Penn State 27-24 on New Year’s Day, showing that the revival (10-3) inspired by coach Mark Stoops was real ... even if it took him six years. A longtime SEC whipping boy, Kentucky had won eight or more games just five times since Bear Bryant left in 1953. While they are neighbors with similar football histories, Illinois and Kentucky haven’t met since 1913.
Alabama-Birmingham has no connection with Illinois since the days of Gene Bartow, but the Blazers deserve special mention. Due to financial and on-field losses, they dropped football for two years before resurrecting the sport in 2017, and they just went 11-3 with their 37-13 bowl win over Northern Illinois. Now that’s going somewhere from nowhere.
Illinois, in its coach-hiring wisdom, would never have picked the controversial Mike Leach after his legal battle with Texas Tech in 2010 and 2011. Did he mistreat a concussed Adam James, ordered to watch practice from the equipment room, or did the matter become overheated and run off the rails? Point is, Leach’s firing led to a lengthy legal entanglement and he didn’t coach for two years after going 84-43 at Tech. He was banned to Washington State on Nov. 30, 2011, just three days after Illinois fired Ron Zook, but not before the idea occurred here during Illinois’ season-ending six-game collapse. In case you missed it, Wazzu went 11-2 last season, the latest example of Leach’s incredible aerial mastery.
You never know it’s coming
So, yes, it can happen.
A sudden surge might draw inspiration from a single, inexplicable game, like Purdue’s 49-20 upset of Ohio State last season.
Success might gain momentum from an uncommon run of good fortune, such as three consecutive overtime wins by Northwestern in 2017.
It might be based on good recruits developing faster than usual, or on slippage by scheduled opponents.
You might find the answer in an unfamiliar offensive strategy (like Monken’s). Or it might be an intricate aerial scheme that equalizes the talent.
Count the successes.
They’re happening all around us. And most weren’t predictable.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.