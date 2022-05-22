Confusion ... chaos ... uncertainty.
With fingers pointed high to test wind currents, NCAA committees, administrators and politicians are weighing multiple plans to reshape collegiate sports — meaning football — as they try to make sense of excessive name, image and likeness inducements and wild free agent transfers.
Consider the range of possibilities.
➜ Members of the California State Assembly attempted a complicated bill to, among other things, require the state’s colleges and universities to set aside half of football revenue, less the scholarship package, for players of that sport. At Southern Cal, that is estimated to be about $200,000 per player. The bill was quashed in committee Thursday, but they doesn’t mean they won’t try again ... and thereby threaten football funding for Division I Olympic sports.
➜ Federal legislation is desperately needed to bring all states into reasonable compliance on NIL payments, particularly where recruiting is involved. However, NCAA leaders have been unable to influence Congress to set guardrails on the Supreme Court’s ruling.
➜ Universities must determine how to award the court’s newly approved “cost of attendance” bonus, which can go as high as $5,980 for student-athletes.
At Illinois, mere eligibility will suffice for the full amount presented to all male and female athletes on full or partial scholarship, plus full payments to a number of walk-ons. If there are 500 recipients, the payouts amount to nearly $3 million annually.
➜ Scuttlebutt grows on the logic of 131 Divisions 1 football programs splitting from the NCAA into their own governing body, the most extreme alignment highlighting a Super Conference of 48 or 60 teams (pick a number). This is unlikely, but will receive more consideration if a 12-team playoff (worth over $300 million) is approved for the 2026 season.
➜ Gary Barta, Iowa athletic director and former president of the current four-team football playoff, leads those who would require players to sit out a year on their second transfer. And many ADs and coaches would prefer a rule disallowing freshmen to transfer and be immediately eligible. Would either of these meet judicial approval?
Realignment plans?Meanwhile, the Big Ten is deeply divided on the serious business of football alignment and/or whether to have divisions.
Problem is, wherever you put Ohio State, that creates an immediate imbalance. Yes, Michigan won last season (first Big Ten title since 2004), Penn State prevailed in 2016 and Michigan State won in 2015. But Ohio State has won five of eight playoffs in the East-West setup, and the Buckeyes show a 61-5 record against East opponents and 18-2 against the West.
With new NCAA rules influencing the Pac-12 to drop divisions, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour is on record favoring the end of East-West alignment.
She wants the two top-rated teams paired for the Big Ten playoff. And it is logical that ADs at Michigan and Michigan State feel the same, among others.
Closer to homeWhere does Josh Whitman stand?
The Illini AD is on record suggesting a maximum of one realignment move at most, and preferably around the 12-team playoff arrangement which is expected to 2026.
How would he vote?
For now, like every member of the West Division, he almost certainly would prefer status quo. Why would Illinois want to change? Or Purdue? Or Northwestern, which won division titles in 2018 and 2020? Or Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska?
Face it, the seven West Division programs have their best chance for success with the current setup. So, how will the East members acquire the votes they need if the West presidents stick together?
Whitman calls it a matter of conscience. Before 2026 rolls around, the UI administration will have to make a choice between what’s good for the conference, and what’s good for Illinois. But status quo in the alignment business will always be what’s best for Illinois.