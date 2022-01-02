It’s a New Year, and everyone loves a good story. So here’s the best one out of Lubbock, Tex., since Bobby Knight left.
It fits in a new collegiate world drowning in pandemic confusion, unconscionable buyouts, sudden cancellations, rampant disloyalty, booze in the stands, stressed budgets, unnecessary forfeitures, portal pileups (1,300 football transfers among 130 schools since August), $100 million coaching salaries, excessive gambling and pre-planned NIL deals for “amateur” players.
The two major collegiate sports are wallowing in everything but 10-day call-ups, which the NBA is doing with diminishing quality of play.
So, follow the bouncing ball. Texas Tech was 5-3 on Oct. 25 when, midway in his third football season, coach Matt Wells was given $7 million to step aside. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie drew the interim tag, losing three Big 12 games and upsetting Iowa State, 41-38, to earn a Liberty Bowl bid.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders hired their next head coach, Joey McGuire, off the Baylor staff in early November, but Cumbie agreed to stay on for the Liberty Bowl, even as he was named head coach at Louisiana Tech (as of Nov. 30). Cumbie spent the first two weeks of December in Ruston, La., before returning to Lubbock.
So what happened? Led by the former Texas Tech quarterback Cumbie, the Red Raiders breezed 34-7 on Tuesday night over a Mississippi State team coached by Mike Leach, who is still harboring claims that Texas Tech owes him millions for his previous stay there.
Don’t cha love it.
New year, new motto
No Excuses!
That’s the motto for 2022, and there are dozens of cases like those that follow.
- Penn State lost to Arkansas in Saturday’s Outback Bowl without five defensive starters and with required shuffling in the offensive line. No Excuses!
- Rutgers, getting the Gator Bowl nod over Illinois, brought back players from Christmas vacation on short notice, had serious travel problems, and it showed in a 38-10 loss to Wake Forest. No Excuses!
- Auburn, a 17-13 loser to Houston, was shorthanded with six in the transfer portal (including QB Bo Nix), and vacated starters at cornerback, linebacker, center and right tackle. No Excuses!
- Virginia canceled its Fenway Bowl trip but received good news that star QB Brennan Armstrong will return in 2022. He threw five TD passes against Illinois and 31 overall (4,449 yards passing) this season. Virginia will come to Memorial Stadium next September. No Excuses, Illinois.
On again, off again
Basketball is knee-deep in uncertainties.
- Northwestern, which hosts Tom Izzo’s MSU Spartans on Sunday, has played one basketball game since Dec. 12. No Excuses!
- Ohio State will shake off the rust at Nebraska Sunday night, having not played since beating Wisconsin 73-55 on Dec. 11. No Excuses!
- Seton Hall managed just eight squad members and hadn’t played for 17 days in losing to Providence 70-65 on Wednesday before a 73-67 defeat to Villanova on Saturday. No Excuses!
- Tennessee, impressive conqueror of Arizona, was two men down in a 73-68 loss to Alabama, an earlier loser to Iona. No Excuses!
Some 32 games were called off Wednesday, another 32 Thursday, 10 in Friday’s light schedule and 43 more Saturday. Problems everywhere.
Hitting the road
The same “no excuses” must apply to Brad Underwood’s Illini in Tuesday’s engagement at Minnesota.
But facts are facts. The Illini’s week began with a rash of positive pandemic tests — reported unofficially at nine or 10 — necessitating the immediate cancellation of Wednesday night’s Florida A&M game.
At best, those testing positive couldn’t be released from isolation prior to this weekend, and the Big Ten made arrangements to move Sunday’s game to Tuesday.
So Underwood, who has complained week after week about a busted practice schedule, must set a substitution pattern for players who have barely seen the court since the 88-63 rout of Missouri Dec. 22. Nor has sophomore guard Andre Curbelo been cleared for action.
Minnesota could have similar problems. Or maybe not. In any case, we enter two-plus months of Big Ten play with Omicron on the move and little assurance of how the teams will handle it.
The only good news is that heady rescheduling will supplant forfeitures.