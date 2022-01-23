Tate | Underwood has a tough puzzle to solve with current Illini group
Expectations soared last November that Illinois would soon see a special basketball blending of a lightweight ball-handling magician from Puerto Rico with a 7-foot heavyweight from Kingston, Jamaica.
No one could have imagined that we’d reach late January with precious few minutes of Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn together, both healthy and fully productive. One informant unofficially reports that, so far, they’ve been together for 85 possessions this season.
What we learned since Nov. 23 is that four seniors operating around Cockburn could reorganize and handle mostly unranked opponents and medium-to-low-range Big Ten teams in a 10-1 run without Curbelo from late November through mid-January. Without Cockburn, as we saw at Marquette and again in Friday night’s 81-65 loss at Maryland, is another story.
Flipping the scriptMaryland outscored Illinois 40-16 in the paint. Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab cashed three killer rebound goals (two via dunks) shortly before halftime, and the Terrapins converted 15 baskets within five feet of the rim during the last 25 minutes. With Illinois launching 35 three-pointers and seldom penetrating for contact, Maryland attempted 25 free throws to only 10 by the Illini.
Donta Scott, a 6-8 junior, emerged as the main problem. Illinois coach Brad Underwood tried Da’Monte Williams, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and others to slow him, but the junior forward dominated inside for 13 of his 25 points in the last seven minutes.
The same advantage that Cockburn usually provides in these situations was reversed.
We should have expected it.
With Cockburn seated with two fouls midway in the first half of the Jan. 6 game in Champaign, the Terrapins went on a 27-9 run to take a 34-30 halftime lead.
In that game, Illinois was plus-28 with Kofi and minus-16 without him. Illini guards don’t get the same shots when the big center isn’t around to attract double-teams.
A lack of sizeAnd here’s the bad news. Even if Illinois rights itself offensively when Cockburn returns from his concussion — maybe Tuesday night against a Michigan State team that produced 43 bench points in Friday night’s 86-74 win at Wisconsin — there are holes in this undersized man-to-man defense.
Maryland repeatedly punked Illinois with inside buckets by Scott, Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala.
While that was happening, Williams and the Illini bench went 4-for-23 from the field, Curbelo rebounding from his 20-point surprise against Purdue to go 1-for-6 with three turnovers and one assist.
National scribes call this an upset. Hardly. Put these identical lineups on the same Maryland court, even if the arena is half empty from despair, and the Terrapins would probably win ... unless Alfonso Plummer and his buddies could shoot 45 percent from the arc (31.4 percent Friday).
Illinois had just three inside baskets in the second half. That won’t cut it.
What’s next?Underwood now has a month and a half to solve one of the most challenging puzzles of his career.
First, with Curbelo tending to control the ball when he’s on the court, how does the coach work him smoothly into a unit that became settled for half a season? Underwood actually mentioned that this had become “Trent Frazier’s team.” But is that current?
And second, Underwood has high defensive standards. You see it with his extensive use of a non-scorer in Williams. But with Williams at the power forward, this is a small unit by Big Ten standards — too small to consider a zone, apparently — with Plummer, Curbelo and Jacob Grandison more inclined to offense.
So far, it’s been a 13-5 season marred by suspensions, concussions, COVID-19, the flu and various injuries.
How will it end?
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com