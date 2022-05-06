At high noon on April 22, 1889, more than 50,000 hopeful settlers unleashed saddled horses, runners and crashing wagons in a mad dash to claim lots and quarter-sections of unassigned acres of former Indian territory.
It was called the Oklahoma Land Rush ... wild, frenzied disorder that claimed several dozen lives in the process.
Less dangerous but equally chaotic will be college basketball’s once-quiet months of May and June.
Already we’ve seen an extraordinary shakeup of rosters. And now, we look to June 1 as the deadline for early entrants to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their NCAA eligibility.
The NBA announced in late April 283 players — 247 college players and 36 international players — had entered the draft for just 58 available selections. It’s anybody’s guess how many will return to college. Some non-draftees will be lured by foreign opportunities and the G League.
But there will nevertheless be another huge recruiting market for college coaches and their donors carrying name, image and likeness deals — driving athletic directors crazy in this new-style bidding war — for young athletes who may be just a year away from the Big Leagues.
Wild numbersThat’s why Illinois coach Brad Underwood is keeping scholarships open.
One wave has hit shore — he landed a standout in Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. — and another wave is building momentum.
It stands to reason that, if these athletes saw fit to make an NBA application, some of those reversing course must be of high quality. So don’t formulate a projected Illini lineup yet because, well ... there’s also another 1,600 prospects who entered the transfer portal.
Throw in the portal and the early entrants, and we have more than 1,800 — think about it, 1,800! — members of 353 Division I teams who, at the very least, set their sights (at least temporarily) on greener pastures in this game of NBA and college musical chairs that is currently overtaking the sport.
Decisions, decisionsSome of these top prospects have their names in both the draft and the portal.
Two of these, guard Courtney Ramey of Texas and 6-foot-10 Pete Nance of Northwestern, have shown interest in Illinois along the way ... but are now weighing multiple options.
If veteran standouts of this caliber, and others like Baylor’s Matthew Mayer and New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen (WAC Player of the Year) return to college, it could affect the 2022-23 power structure the way Arizona State transfer Remy Martin did for NCAA champion Kansas, and how West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe uplifted Kentucky this past season.
Of course, hundreds of these vagabonds have already settled on their next collegiate stop. And here’s what we’re learning. If team-school loyalty was not their chief asset, allegiance to the name on the front remains foremost to millions of fans.
We’ve seen Duke and Kentucky churn the names year to year, and the support never wavers.
Even as this once-amateur game is being soiled by collectives and multi-millionaires making ridiculous inducements in an unlimited NIL, the winners will find it worth the effort (and dollars).
Eye on the IlliniUnderwood has no choice but to leap aboard this rattling, uncontrolled train.
Kofi Cockburn is gone. Andre Curbelo has joined St. John’s, with Illini fans wondering how he would have turned out here with a fresh start.
As it stands, 10 scholarship members of the Big Ten co-champs are not currently with the team (seven left with eligibility remaining). But there is already an upbeat feeling as Underwood reshapes his squad around lengthy, athletic wings and explosive young guards while evaluating potential pickups in this never-ending talent quest.
“As we go forward, we may expect a turnover of six or seven players annually,” he said Tuesday.
Citing the squad versatility, he semi-joked: “We expect to play faster and we might wind up with five wings on the floor.”
That worked pretty well for Houston. The Cougars went 32-6 despite losing two of their top scorers in early season, and dispatched Illinois 68-53 on March 20 in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a revamped roster built along the lines that Underwood is talking about.
We appear to be entering an entirely new universe. All we need is an auctioneer to navigate the bidding.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at late@news-gazette.com.