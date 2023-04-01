Everybody deserves a second chance. But can we carry this too far?
It is unique in the world of higher education, where honesty and intellectual pursuits are foremost, that the disregard for NCAA rules apparently has no lingering consequences in one particular area: college basketball coaching.
The men’s game has become such a cut-throat business that universities seem eager to risk their campus-wide reputations by turning over this popular sport to those already demonstrating a willingness to reach beyond the pale of acceptable behavior.
With the transfer portal and name, image and likeness payments turning a once-amateur sport into the Wild West, woe is the coach who won’t, at the very least, cut corners. And shame on universities that have allowed this to become “normal.”
Around the country➜ Will Wade was fired for cause at LSU (five unresolved Level 1 violations), whereupon he was hired last month by McNeese State which, two days later, suspended him for the first five games next season. In other words, they recognized Wade had broken the rules and brought him into SEC country (Lake Charles, La.) where the recognized motto is: “If you ain’t cheatin’, you ain’t tryin’.”
➜ With Rick Pitino “rehabilitated” by his return at Iona, he received New York media accolades in moving up the ladder to St. John’s.
This is the same Pitino who won the NCAA title at Louisville, only to have it stripped ... the same Pitino whose staff hired escorts for recruits ... the same Pitino who has already chased off a large portion of the St. John’s roster to make room for “at least eight” NIL additions.
Watch it heat up in New York where scandals date all the way back to the point shaving era in the early 1950s when CCNY and three other metropolitan schools were involved, and moving up to, among other infractions, the staff of former St. John’s coach Mike Jarvis paying $300 a month to Abe Keita (thus forfeiting 43 games and withdrawing from the 2005 NCAA tournament).
Jarvis, bouncing back from the St. John’s incidents, coached at this year’s Final Four surprise, Florida Atlantic, six seasons through 2014.
To their own beatSome of the nation’s leading “basketball schools” operate in defiance of NCAA leadership.
Kansas, in the midst of an NCAA investigation of coach Bill Self, gave Self a rolling, five-year contract that remains valid even if sanctions are imposed on him. It’s a lifetime deal approved by university leadership.
Kentucky is known for its fudging all the way back to Alex Groza and Ralph Beard taking money from gamblers to affect outcomes. The Wildcats, who don’t seem particularly pleased with John Calipari these days (36 losses in the last three seasons), disregarded his background in hiring him in 2009. He left Massachusetts just as the school drew sanctions for $28,000 given to star Marcus Camby, and he left Memphis just as test infractions were uncovered about Derrick Rose’s SAT exam, and the Tigers’ 2008 Final Four run was vacated. More recently, Sean Miller was fired at Arizona for “a failed atmosphere of compliance” and promptly hired by Xavier.
Bruce Pearl is the popular boss of Auburn basketball despite his disgraceful background at Iowa and also at Tennessee, where he encouraged the Aaron Craft family to lie to the NCAA about a forbidden cookout in his backyard. With additional violations coming into play, he received a three-year show case resolution until 2014, and was hired by Auburn with five months remaining on the resolution, thus limiting his recruiting contacts at that time.
Kelvin Sampson violated telephone rules at Oklahoma (550 of them), leading to restrictions at Indiana. Similar problems there were part of five major violations, causing his firing after a splendid 22-4 run in 2008.
Indiana received three years of probation and Sampson was black-balled by the NCAA (a five-year show cause resolution) until 2014, then hired by Houston.
Following the trendSo it goes in the Wild West portion of collegiate sport.
Every cowboy wears a holstered gun and quick-draw skills, and there’s no sheriff in sight.
Presidents of universities, who would require impeccable background in hiring department heads, forgive coaching violations as though they’re part of the natural basketball process.
Player-school loyalties have dwindled and the educational aspect is viewed as secondary.
The assumption is now drawn that the teams with the most billionaire alumni — like Miami’s John Ruiz — and NIL money will ultimately rule the sport. Mid-range schools are routinely raided of their star players by the elites with bigger NIL budgets. Secret promises are made by the hundreds in violation of NCAA regulations.
That’s where we are and, if you doubt it, check how quickly one school hires the discarded cheater of another. In college basketball, dishonorable discharges are only temporary.
