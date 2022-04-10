Days prior to his first Illini football game as defensive coordinator versus Washington State in 1988, Lou Tepper presented his defensive game plan to head coach John Mackovic, himself a brilliant offensive tactician.
“I had always done that with Bill Dooley (Virginia Tech 1978-82) and Bill McCartney (Colorado 1983-87),” said Tepper last week. “I wanted them to know what I was doing, and sometimes, they would make suggestions and, infrequently, changes.
“On this occasion, John held it up, looked at it and said: ‘I don’t know field hawk from a field 30. Here’s what I know. When you stop them and they don’t score, I’m going to give you a raise. If you don’t stop them and they score, I’m going to fire you.’
“I knew that was the case, but he’s the only one I heard say it,” Tepper continued. “Later on, he’d come in on a Wednesday and look at the board without much comment. I recall one game in which he asked about the number of blitzes we intended to use.”
When Tepper became the head coach, his UI defenses were particularly strong with stars Dana Howard, John Holecek, Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice, and he essentially allowed his offensive coordinators to run their own show.
“Some head coaches like to meddle, but I was like John,” Tepper said. “I was more familiar with defense, and I basically entrusted the offense to the offensive coordinator.”
Hands-off approach?
There is a point to this story. With the exception of Bill Cubit, interim head coach in 2015, Illinois has been led by a defense-oriented head coach every year since Ron Zook arrived in 2005.
And with Barry Lunney Jr. replacing Tony Petersen as the Illini’s third offensive coordinator in three years, the Illini offensive unit is wading through spring drills with its 10th different system in a 15-year stretch.
With Bret Bielema more inclined to the defensive side, some might call this offensive coordinator the “head coach” of half the team, the “head coach” of the portion that fans are most familiar with ... a position that it is forever changing. That’s not exactly how Wisconsin and Iowa went about their twin revivals.
If Tepper, now retired, returned to Illinois today, his defensive plan to stop the Badgers and Hawkeyes would be about the same as it was when he left after the 1996 season.
Those two foes have stuck relentlessly to the programs handed down by Barry Alvarez in Madison, Wis., and by Hayden Fry-Kirk Ferentz in Iowa City, Iowa. It’s called continuity. It is a term with which the Illini are unfamiliar and, if they don’t learn it, they will never be successful.
Revolving door
In the short term, Lunney offers the right credentials. His Texas-San Antonio team averaged 36.9 points in a 12-2 run last season, defeated Illinois 37-30 here, and produced 6,146 yards in 14 games.
That’s a lot of yards. Illinois has never approached 6,000, topping 5,000 in five 12-game seasons (1982, 2001-02-08-13) and twice in 13-game seasons in 2007 and 2010.
Across the country, many offensive coordinators visualize the position as a stepping stone to a head job. Not at Illinois. Except for Cubit’s interim promotion, only Mike Locksley made the direct step during this period.
It didn’t turn out well.
Taking over New Mexico in 2009, he went 1-11 and 1-11 before being fired after starting 0-4 in 2011. Thus he had to restart the long trek up the ladder before landing Maryland’s head job in 2019.
Locksley’s successors here are not exactly familiar names. Texan Mike Schultz succeeded him and lasted one year. Paul Petrino was next, and left (for Arkansas) when Ron Zook was ousted in 2011. Then came the duo of Chris Beatty and Billy Gonzales, handling quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase as a junior before Cubit arrived to uplift the passing game in 2013-14 under Tim Beckman. As interim head coach in 2015, Cubit worked with son Ryan as coordinator, giving QB Wes Lunt familiar teachings.
Garrick McGee, noted for his work with Lamar Jackson at Louisville, was Lovie Smith’s pick in 2016 but was let go after two years, and followed by Rod Smith through 2020. McGee is now wide receivers coach at Purdue, and Rod Smith is newly hired as an analyst at Penn State.
Who will be QB1?
Not only is Lunney new, but so is his quarterback.
All arrows point to Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito as the starter ahead of Rutgers’ second-year transfer Art Sitkowski. DeVito threw for 2,360 yards and 19 TDs in 2019 but was supplanted in favor of a running style in 2021, and left Syracuse early to retain the year of eligibility.
Illinois passed for just 174 yards per game under Petersen (now the offensive coordinator at Illinois State). Lunney must rebuild a receiving corps rated by some analysts last year as 14th in a 14-team conference. Three of the UI’s top seven receivers, including starter Donny Navarro III, have left even though they have eligibility remaining.
Top returnee is Isaiah Williams, now learning his third system after beginning as a quarterback. Furthermore, the top pass catcher at tight end, Daniel Barker, has transferred to Michigan State, against whom he caught the winning touchdown when they last played (a rallying 37-34 stunner in 2019).
Nor is the offensive line settled, what with standouts Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer completing their fifth seasons. It will be more clear when coach Bart Miller decides if veteran Alex Palczewski plays guard or tackle (he started 11 games as a guard in 2017, 25 games at right tackle in 2018-19, and played both last year).
Positive vibes from practice are the development of All-American junior-college transfer Isaiah Adams (310) and previously injured guard Jordyn Slaughter (320).
Also on the positive side is the return of tight end Luke Ford and an unusually deep corps of ball carriers headed by Chase Brown.
It’s not as though Lunney doesn’t have talent to work with, but imagine how much further ahead they’ll be in 2023 after a year in the system ... hopefully a system that works and won’t be discarded after another short go-round.