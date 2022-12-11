CHAMPAIGN — For Brad Underwood, the UI’s 74-59 collapse against Penn State here Saturday was the result of failed leadership and energy.
That is a coach’s perspective, based in part on lackluster effort in two practices during finals week and Penn State’s 47-point first half.
But there is another perspective. As he noted last week, “Sometimes I don’t know where it (the production) will come from.”
Maybe these players are fully committed, and consistency is simply not in their makeup. What we’ve seen through 10 games and the 0-2 Big Ten start is uplifting peaks and unavoidable valleys.
Matthew Mayer had 21 points in the overtime win against No. 2 Texas, 14 more in the first half Saturday, and none thereafter. Terrence Shannon Jr., averaging 19 per game, seemed like the forgotten man with four points and no assists. Jayden Epps and RJ Melendez, sparklers in the comeback against the Longhorns at Madison Square Garden, combined for three field goals and one assist in 41 total minutes.
Tell me how it’s possible to run an efficient half-court offense without assists ... the one statistic demonstrating that a player is helping his teammates. How stagnant would ball movement be without Coleman Hawkins?
Stark contrast
In baseball, you may have a great hitter. But he only comes to bat once out of nine. It takes a team.
In basketball, it makes sense to hand the ball on every possession to your best playmaker.
Best example, the Saint Louis Billikens. Their point guard, Yuri Collins, had 20 assists against Tennessee State Nov. 30, and is averaging 11.1. It is a special skill, and it works game after game.
Like baseball, Illinois is working through nine players (Luke Goode will make 10 when he returns). And Underwood clearly hasn’t settled on his best lineup, employing them somewhat interchangeably. Maybe there isn’t a best lineup. Maybe it changes from day to day.
Not so for Penn State. Jalen Pickett and three teammates scored 71 of 74 points Saturday. They know their specialties and they are adept at the three-point shot, especially with all the openings that Illinois permitted. Between layups and treys, they shot 62 percent in the first half, and finished the game with 12 of 24 treys.
“Who guarded?” asked Underwood. “They got 47 in the first half and we got 59 for the game.”
Hidden gem
Don’t be fooled by the fact that 6-4 Pickett is hidden at State College, where they still keep the upper deck of the Bryce Jordan Center blanketed (no entry) because football-oriented fans are more consumed by the upcoming Rose Bowl trip.
Pickett had a triple-double against Thad Matta’s Butler team, and in recent losses to Clemson and Michigan State, he totaled 40 points, 24 rebounds and 16 assists. In going 20-7-6 Saturday, he far outshone everyone on the Illini squad, which incidentally has no current member who reached double figures in scoring last season.
Pickett, a former three-time all-star at Siena, has a style that works routinely. Against everybody. When an opponent switches defensively, as Illinois does, he can work around and obtain the fit he prefers. And he has fifth-year shooters for pitchouts when someone elects to help on him. Pickett brings out the best in them.
Football tidbits
- Bowl games are taking it on the chin with star players opting out for the NFL draft or entering the portal (38 quarterbacks already).
And this is ahead of likely portal surges after the bowl games and after spring drills. With Tahveon Nicholson injured and Devon Witherspoon stacking up as a likely first-round draftee, the Illini could be without both starting cornerbacks as they go against Mike Leach’s “air-raid” offense Jan. 2. Mississippi State passed 398 times for 3,772 yards while rushing 278 times for 946 yards (QB Will Rogers shows minus-172 in sacks).
- Louisville and Cincinnati will be without head coaches and multiple players in the Fenway Bowl next Saturday, and both Iowa and Kentucky will be testing new quarterbacks for the Music City Bowl (Iowa’s QB will be taking his first-ever snaps).
Most Hawkeye talk revolves around next year’s QB, Michigan transfer Cade McNamara, and 2023 changes in a much-maligned offense.
- Alabama coach Nick Saban announced prior to the season that Bryce Young, his starting quarterback, would be making over $1 million in NIL income this season.
Young will now turn pro, raising a question: If Illinois, a reported contender for North Carolina State transfer Devin Leary, finds itself in a showdown with the Crimson Tide, or with Georgia or Notre Dame, how high would the number go? Or is the Leary family content now with a decision already privately made?