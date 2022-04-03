CHAMPAIGN — It’s a nagging question: If Bill Self had stayed, would Illinois have won its first NCAA men’s basketball title by now?
Considering his ability to attract talent, the answer is “probably” ... as long as he avoided the NCAA’s investigative boogeymen.
Self led Kansas to the 2008 title and, amid more fanfare Saturday, reached the championship game again by downing Villanova. Tournament delirium has completely muffled the outcries that emanated from a federal investigation of the Jayhawks (and others) back in 2017.
With his 10th 30-win season, Self teems with Hall of Fame credentials. He brought Big Ten crowns to Illinois in 2001 and 2002, recruited the stars on Bruce Weber’s 37-2 team that reached the finals in 2005, and has won 16 Big 12 titles in 19 years. Incredible!
And yet, by location and institutional accountability, with a reputation for overindulgence dating back to Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas has always been dead center in the nation’s most persistently corrupt collegiate sport.
Murky companyOf a dozen NCAA Division I schools involved in recent inquiries, perhaps only LSU and newly fired coach Will Wade were more clearly in violation.
You won’t see this criticism on the TV broadcasts, but USA Today’s Dan Wolken wrote in 2019 that a 20-page NCAA document “revealed Self as a cheater ... Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend welcomed and encouraged Adidas bagmen to pay players to attend Kansas.”
To which Self called these charges “based on innuendo, half-truths, misimpressions and mischaracterizations.”
It’s normal to see coaches fight back. But it’s when we see university administrators wholeheartedly participating in this fraud that we realize the depth and breadth of the conspiracy.
Running afoul of lawHiring examples:
➜ Houston’s educational intellectuals brought in Kelvin Sampson after he served five years of a show cause resolution for illegal phone calls and other improprieties at Oklahoma and Indiana.
➜ In what is described as a “coaching coup,” Xavier hired Sean Miller for a second time despite the Arizona scandal in which he allegedly offered to pay players, most significantly Deandre Ayton. Arizona would probably have retained Miller if he hadn’t gone 8-10, 10-8 and 11-9 in his last three Pac-12 seasons.
➜ Where was the academic outrage at Auburn when Bruce Pearl, having served three years in exile for illegal recruiting at Tennessee, was hired by the Tigers? Pearl, who tried to use telephone trickery at Iowa in the Deon Thomas case, not only cheated at Tennessee but asked the Aaron Craft family to lie about a rules-defying barbecue in his back yard. Auburn reached No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season, and insiders now call Pearl the most popular man on campus.
➜ Wade, caught discussing “a strong-(expletive) offer” by the feds, was supported by LSU and pocketed more than $10 million over four seasons before the university received long-awaited NCAA allegations that indicated “eight years of sustained misconduct.” Wade was fired the day before Selection Sunday.
➜ If you made a list of scheming wrong-doers, Rick Pitino would be near the top. And sure enough, Iona jumped to bring back the former Louisville coach from two seasons in Greece.
Doubling downMost striking of all is the Kansas administration’s reaction in “lawyering up” and defying the NCAA by going on the attack, and giving Self a lifetime contract (over $10 million per year) that is valid regardless of the charges and/or penalties.
Clearly, from Chancellor Douglas A. Girod on down, Kansas has a blind spot for the game invented by longtime Kansas educator Dr. James Naismith.
So we have the Jayhawks playing for Monday night’s championship while waiting for resolution on five Level 1 charges. The ridiculous part is that a five-year delay in adjudication brings about penalties to players who weren’t present at the time.
These agonizing delays have caused two U.S. Senators to file a bipartison bill to shorten NCAA inquiries to eight months (a near impossibility once lawyers get involved) with the statute of limitations shortened to two years.
Meanwhile, in an attempt to regain marketability, Adidas has announced a plan to provide money opportunities for eligible athletes at 109 Division I schools using Adidas apparel. It’s a fast-moving world, with much of past cheating now considered legal through name, image and likeness legislation, as long as the coaches and athletic departments stay clear.
Which, of course, they never will.