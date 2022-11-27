Long-shot parlays seldom come true, and for a second consecutive weekend, it was too much for the Illini to ask.
With odds heavy against Illinois a week earlier, Brad Underwood’s basketball team rocked UCLA in Las Vegas, and Bret Bielema’s gang came within nine seconds of upsetting unbeaten Michigan, the runaway conqueror of Ohio State on Saturday.
And when Nebraska upset Iowa, 24-17, Friday, one-third of this weekend’s parlay became reachable as we recalled the Cornhuskers’ basketball upset that gave Illinois a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with Wisconsin.
The Illini did their part in Evanston, rocking Northwestern 41-3 ... but Indiana, after leading 7-3 at halftime, couldn’t hold Purdue in a 30-16 result that propels Jeff Brohm’s Boilermakers into the Big Ten championship game Dec. 3.
Had Purdue faltered, a four-way tie for the Western Division title would have favored Illinois with its 5-1 record against West members.
Getting defensive
Saturday’s triumph, just the third in Evanston in this century, featured a half-dozen whopper plays that turned it into a rout.
In a wild third quarter, safety Sydney Brown scored the defensive unit’s first TDs of the year on a 57-yard fumble return and a 39-yard pick-six. Devon Witherspoon had two of the UI’s five interceptions, setting the tone with a 57-yard return that snuffed out NU’s first possession.
The Illini closed the pre-bowl season with 18 interceptions, allowing just 15 touchdowns in an 8-4 season and permitting 147 points, lowest since the post-Dick Butkus era of 1965 when Don Hansen, Ron Acks, Bo Batchelder and Gary Eickman were carrying on for the all-time great linebacker.
Tommy DeVito connected on 12 of 18 passes on Saturday. He now comes in at 69.8 for the highest percentage of any Illini quarterback in history (Nathan Scheelhaase had that record at 66.74 in 2013).
Chase Brown, who has led national rushing stats throughout the season, was limited to a season-low of 61 yards due to limited playing time.
That gives him 1,643, behind only Illini Rashard Mendenhall and Mikel Leshoure, in his bid to become the first Illini to lead the nation since J.C. Caroline in 1953. Filling in Saturday, Reggie Love III put in an early bid for the position in 2023 when he rattled off 85 yards in 11 carries.
Looking ahead
What’s next? Which Illini might turn pro or enter the transfer portal? Who might arrive via the portal? Which freshmen will step up in bowl drills? After showing improvement in Bielema’s year two, is the program likely to take another step without four extraordinary defensive backs, without leading tackler Isaac Darkangelo, without nose guard Calvin Avery? DeVito and Brown must be replaced, along offensive linemen Alex Pihlstrom and Alex Palczewski, and tight ends Luke Ford and Michael Marchese.
Witherspoon and Chase Brown have another year of eligibility but will surely enter the draft. Bielema is pushing Witherspoon for the Jim Thorpe Award. Also paying attention to their draft prospects will be defensive tackles Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. and offensive linemen Isaiah Adams and Julian Pearl. Bielema will have serious player meetings in the coming days.
November to forget (mostly)
In looking back, the three losses in the winds of November continue to sting.
There were fourth-down miseries, unnecessary penalties, breakdowns in the punting game and an inclination to lean too heavily on Chase Brown, particularly with defenses alerted to the team’s first-down tendencies.
As example, after his two early runs of 13 and 11 yards against Michigan State, the Spartans loaded up defensively, and Brown was held on first down to 4, 0, minus-1, 4, minus-1, 5, 3, 6, 8, minus-2 and 1 in the first half. Meanwhile, when passes were called on first down, the first-half audit shows DeVito completed all four, and finished the game with 11 of 13 on first down.
It is reasonable, of course, to favor the nation’s leading rusher. But the defenses of MSU, Purdue and Michigan had seen the emphasis on film and were less likely to prevent completions on first down.
And if you consider passes too risky, consider that DeVito reached the Purdue game with only two interceptions, which might be an Illinois record comparable to his near-70 percent completion rate.
Illinois will be hard-pressed to find another like DeVito and, if they do, turn him loose ... especially at Michigan with a 17-16 lead and too much time remaining to sit on it.