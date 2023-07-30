The University of Illinois, in its infinite wisdom, retired Chief Illiniwek in February of 2007 after an 80-year run.
The Native American dance won’t be allowed to return, not even for a memorial one-time performance. The mere mention raises hackles in the president’s office.
You see, we are in the midst of what columnist George Will once called “the indignation industry that manufactures synthetic outrage ... sensitivity monsters claiming a hostile environment on campus.”
Annoyed busy bodies, dare we say, are on the warpath. They find discrimination where it is and where it isn’t.
OK, the Indians and Redskins, among others, deserved ouster. They were prejudicial and inappropriate on their face. The brand name “Aunt Jemima” was phased out. These are gone while the Braves, Utes and spear-throwing Seminoles live on.
The Chief was altogether different, linked in history to this state’s former inhabitants and presenting them in an inspiring way. For eight decades, Illini halftimes were awaited with a special anticipation.
Out with the old ...The heart of Illini Nation has essentially accepted this disappointment without major complaint, at least until a slapstick effort reached the UI Board of Trustees last week.
Seemingly well-organized, they are pushing the idea of a bird as mascot to essentially replace what was once seen as the most uplifting and beloved symbol in all of NCAA athletics.
The latter isn’t my lonely opinion. Check a high percentage of 29,000 donors in the recent campaign ... along with all those folks attending sellouts in the 1980s, the 60,000 ticket buyers nourishing hope (unrealized) for the North Carolina home football game in 2016, and one of the nation’s largest sports-minded alumni organizations, stretching from New York to Los Angeles and beyond.
These are the steadfast Illini, the genuine backers, the traditionalists. They have been wounded but have recovered. It is an insult to be reminded.
A king what?Youth will have its day but, as we’ve seen, UI students seldom fill their especially constructed seating in the north end zone, and tend to leave games early in any case.
These kingfisher originators are well-intentioned short-termers and clearly don’t have a feel for this community.
It is a tall task for any of us to change long-held opinions, whether it is our political underpinnings, our religious feelings or how we felt about Ron Santo in the press box.
Notre Dame favors a Leprechaun. The Buckeyes have their nut. Michigan, like Illinois, has never had a mascot. And Iowa has a hawk, which is at least as recognizable as a robin or sparrow or cardinal. But excuse my ornithologist background, I wouldn’t know a kingfisher if it hit me in the face, which is apparently the objective.
Memories don’t fadeFor anti-Chiefers, the grand plan was to bring some new idea to fruition after most of us are gone or worn out. Sixteen years is a long time, and change is often a good thing.
But a large number of us moved alongside the Chief by age 15 or 20, which means there are loads of spirited Illini veterans in their 30s, and in their 40s and 50s and 60s and 70s and, yes, even older.
If you don’t think that group is overrun by traditionalists, watch for the boos if a kingfisher ever walks onto the sideline, and check the appropriate cheers of “Chief” at the culmination of the Three-in-One. Truth is, Chief Illiniwek is seen performing to that music each home game, concluding with arms raised majestically to the heavens.
All you have to do is close your eyes.