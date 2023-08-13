Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Before our overdue return to the present — with Bret Bielema’s Illini anticipating a last shot at the Big Ten’s Western Division — is the long-range future truly secure?
With the conference’s $7.5 billion-plus TV deal set through the 2029-30 school year, some projections show the University of Illinois athletic department approaching $90 million in TV rights by 2029.
Really? But aren’t there warning signs? How predictable is the future?
(1) Diamond Sports Group, which operated 19 regional sports networks, is $9 billion in debt and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March ... apparently because many people, particularly the young and those affected by inflation, are canceling their cable and satellite deals in favor of streaming. Might linear TV become semi-obsolete? What will this look like in 2030?
(2) ESPN, bypassed in the new Big Ten contract, has made headlines with its cost-cutting measures, releasing multiple on-air personalities like Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose. A quarterly report in March reveals more than 900,000 ESPN subscribers canceling since Jan. 1, continuing a slump of 6.6 million in one-year losses through the third quarter of 2022. The income setback is running about $1 billion per year.
(3) Some analysts foresee these monster conferences ultimately changing into a four-division, 28-team “premier league” built along geographical lines.
The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel formulates a hypothetical lineup that would include 11 members of the future Big Ten, with No. 30 Illinois falling to a lesser tier (and income level).
(4) The California legislature will attempt to pass a law next spring that would require the state’s major football programs to give — in some fashion — 50 percent of their TV income to the players?
If that passes, the millions that Southern California and UCLA expect in 2024-25 could be cut in half. And more importantly, every other state legislature would see the necessity of passing a matching bill ... just like they did when California started the name, image and likeness rage.
Turn on the tubeThe incredible squabble over media rights is the sole reason why this realignment volcano has erupted.
Suddenly, four remaining members of the Pac-12 are staring into the abyss. With the Big Ten and ACC seemingly backing off, Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford and California have no good options.
Mountain West teams are drawing only about $4 million in TV distributions, and the Big 12, having lost Texas and Oklahoma, has already taken on eight new members with uncertain TV attractiveness.
Meanwhile, the ACC is squabbling internally as leading members search for holes in a 20-year ESPN contract that carries the hammer of a $120 million buyout penalty, plus loss of ACC rights income through 2036.
Since this entire discussion is based on TV income, the Big Ten appears to be in good shape for now.
They have NBC and CBS backing, along with Fox, which stepped up to entice USC and UCLA and also reportedly kicked in for Washington and Oregon. The conference has tripled its distributions since 2010, reaching roughly $62 million for the coming year and steadily rising through 2030.
Writing’s on the wallThis extraordinary realignment brings out extreme opinions from our national scribes, as they wax poetic with complex sentences that require double reading:
Here’s The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil: “Ostensibly bright people are instead acting like lunatics, a lethal combination of pinheaded panicked presidents and carnivorous conference administrators forging a future that is no more stable than the past, while giving exactly zero consideration to their athletes and not even thinking about what the market might bear out in 10 years ... the great joke in all this is that college enterprises are collegial. They are loyal to no one and beholden only to their bank accounts.”
The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay with one of his many masterpieces: “One after the other, schools has fallen into a silky bed of billion-dollar network arrangements, eight-figure head coaches, millionaire assistants and conditioning gurus earning high six figures to say, ‘That is not a proper squat.’ In return, schools rearranged their scholastic priorities, athletic departments and the entire U.S. map to please the true leaders of college sports: television programmers.”
Final talking pointsAnd then there’s Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who’s in his fourth year in Columbia, Mo.: “I thought the portal was closed. Oh, that’s just for the student-athletes. The adults in the room get to do whatever they want, apparently. Did we count the cost for the student-athletes involved in the decision?”
Arizona State’s semi-joking athletic director Ray Anderson: “I promise I’m not going to Morgantown (West Virginia). I’m going to assign that to (Deputy AD) Jean Boyd. He can go to Morgantown.”
To which Mountaineer AD Wren Baker responded: “There are two kinds of people in the world. People who love West Virginia and people who haven’t been here.”
For the record, the trucking time for all that football equipment is 30-plus hours of straight driving from Tempe to Morgantown, 12 hours fewer than from Seattle to Rutgers.
But they’ll make it work.