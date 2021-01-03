Call me Mr. Clutch!
Every athlete who has ever played sought that moniker: Mr. Clutch. You practiced jumpers with a game-winning shot in mind. You saw yourself cracking the ninth-inning homer.
And at this early point in his third college basketball season, junior guard Ayo Dosunmu has nudged closer to that description than any Illini in history.
It probably too early to name him the greatest Illini player, but notwithstanding his bland 12-point effort in Saturday night’s ugly 66-58 defeat of Purdue, the 6-foot-5 Chicagoan is on a pace to challenge 2005 Final Four star Deron Williams for the honor.
Oh, there I go. Who says Williams is the UI’s greatest? Well, the pro scouts did, as he was chosen No. 3 in the NBA draft.
But a flashier Dee Brown was named a consensus All-American the same year (and Williams wasn’t) and Brown won the Cousy Award a year later in 2006 as the nation’s top point guard.
Yet Brown was drafted No. 46, far behind such UI luminaries as Kendall Gill (No. 5 in 1990), Johnny “Red” Kerr (No. 6 in 1954), George BonSalle (No. 7 in 1957), Don Sunderlage (No. 9 in 1951), Derek Harper (No. 11 in 1983), Nick Anderson (No. 11 in 1989), Meyers Leonard (No. 11 in 2012), Tal Brody (No. 12 in 1965), Nick Weatherspoon (No. 13 in 1973), Mike Price (No. 17 in 1970) and Ken Norman (No. 19 in 1988).
Altogether, Illinois has produced 15 first-round picks among 68 drafted since 1950, and that doesn’t include the Whiz Kids’ Andy Phillip in 1947, the Sporting News Player of the Year in 1943 before leaving for service, and later a three-time NBA all-star.
It’s not an easy task
You can see that choosing the Illini all-time great isn’t as simple as tabbing Magic Johnson at Michigan State, Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson at Purdue, Luke Garza at Iowa (a sure thing) or Oscar Robertson at Cincinnati.
At Illinois, it’s a hopeless, complicated, mind-numbing, quixotic task, like trying to choose between Isiah Thomas, Steve Alford, Calbert Cheaney and Scott May at Indiana. Thomas had a far superior career, but only played two seasons for Bob Knight. The others played four years.
It’s like comparing the Illini’s four-year scoring leader Deon Thomas, who played professionally overseas, to two-and-dones like Leonard and Anderson.
It is impossible to block the invasion of post-college play in our thoughts. There’s Williams waving to the cameras as he receives two U.S. gold medals while, in a 12-year NBA career, he averaged 20-plus points three times and 10-plus assists five times.
Kiwane Garris, Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul and Cory Bradford had better Illini scoring numbers than Williams, and those four weren’t even among the 68 Illini drafted.
Plenty of talent to choose fromSo there are different ways of judging players.
History tells you that Bruce Douglas and Efrem Williams were special as their four teams in the 1980s won 95 games. They were drafted 57th and 88th, and didn’t make an NBA team.
The eye test tells you the 7-foot-1 Leonard wasn’t ready for the NBA after two so-so seasons, but Portland took him on the come, and he’s still earning a multi-million dollar contract with the Miami Heat.
Eddie Johnson acknowledged that Illini teammate Mark Smith was a more complete performer in their first two years, but Johnson joined the NBA via the 29th pick and scored 19,202 points while Smith did not stick.
Brody chose Israel and became an international figure rather than the NBA. Dave Downey scored a record 53 points against Indiana in 1963, was drafted No. 30 and chose business instead.
Don Freeman set the Illini single-season record of 27.8 points in 1966, chose the ABA (until the merger in 1976) and scored 12,253 pro points.
Most Edwardsville focus centered around Mannie Jackson and Govoner Vaughn while their prep and college teammate Don Ohl mastered an exquisite jump shot on the AAU circuit, joined the NBA two years after college and earned five All-Star selections (most by an Illini) while scoring 11,549 points in the 1960s.
Only Johnson, Harper (16,006), Williams (13,804) and Gill (12,914) scored more. Anderson was next at 11,527.
No one improved as much as Harper, who increased his NBA scoring for seven straight years and, as arguably the best UI perimeter defender ever, is one of three Dallas Mavericks with their numbers retired.
Harper, who averaged 8.3 points on 41 percent shooting as an Illini freshman, improved to 15.4 points on 54 percent shooting before leaving after his junior year.
Dosunmu cementing his legacy
Who knows how far Harper, Anderson, Deron Williams and Frank Williams, not to mention Leonard, would have climbed if they had stayed.
And the same will undoubtedly be true of Dosunmu.
But this we know already. Nobody has carried the team in close games like Dosunmu. It began two years ago when he nailed two late treys to upset No. 9 Michigan State, 79-74.
Then he “went crazy” as a sophomore.
His last-minute layup and trey rocked Wisconsin, 67-66. He racked eight points in the last 1:35 to nip Rutgers, 54-51. He scored the last four points of a 75-71 win over Northwestern. His 15-footer in the final second broke a 62-62 tie at Michigan. His three free throws expanded a 54-51 lead in a 59-51 win over Minnesota. He tallied 12 points in the last 9:16 to turn back Penn State, 62-56. The 67-66 win over Indiana featured his trey at 1:27 and two free throws at :04. And when Iowa rallied on the final day to within 76-74, he nailed a tough, 16-footer to offset Garza’s last basket.
That’s a full paragraph if you ever read one.
So when Illinois trailed Ohio 75-74 with seven seconds left on Nov. 27, he drew a foul and drained the winning free throws. He scored 36 points in the 81-78 failure at Missouri, and popped four treys in the last 8:17 to bury Indiana, 69-60.
We can debate whether he is the greatest Illini. But he has certainly been the most prolific finisher.